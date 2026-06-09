Photos: Mahama signs three MoUs during state visit to Belarus

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has overseen the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Ghana and Belarus aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, agriculture and economic development.
The agreements were signed during President Mahama's State Visit to Belarus, where he held a tête-à-tête meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko, followed by bilateral discussions between officials of both countries.
The MoUs cover the establishment of a Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of Ghana and Belarus, and enhanced collaboration in agriculture.
The agreements were signed on Ghana's behalf by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana's Ambassador to the Russian Federation Jehu Appiah, and Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku.
Addressing a joint press conference after the talks, President Mahama described the visit as a significant step in strengthening relations between the two countries. He highlighted agriculture as a key area of cooperation, citing opportunities in mechanisation, technology transfer, research, and investment.
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