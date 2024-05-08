Police clash with civilians at Dambai, teenager killed

A 19-year-old, Mensah Kwaku Sey, resident of Dambai Lakeside, was reportedly shot dead on Sunday, May 5, following clashes between the police and irate youth at Dambai, the Municipal capital of Krachi East, Oti Region.

Mr Francis Gesaloge Boyesah Okoro, a resident in the community, alleged that the police, who were on night patrol, went to the area to arrest some “ghetto” youth, “who were smoking hard drugs at the time.”

He said the youth resisted arrest, which degenerated into chaos with warning shots fired, as a result of which Sey was hit by a stray bullet, and died later at the hospital.

Mr Emmanuel Atali, the Assembly member of Dambai Lakeside, who confirmed the altercation between the police and the youth, said he heard a gunshot on Sunday evening around 2000 hours and followed up to see the deceased on the floor in a pool of blood.

GTbank dormant Account

He said he went to report officially at the police station and the body was later taken to the Worawora Hospital for preservation.

That triggered fear in the community as both residents and pedestrians ran for cover.

Two motorbikes belonging to the police officers were destroyed at the scene by some of the irate youth.

The police have arrested two persons to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, the police at the Divisional and Regional Commands were tight-lipped on the incident when the Ghana News Agency visited the station to verify the reports.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.