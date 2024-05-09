Rainstorm causing power outages – ECG tells customers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that the current power outages experienced by customers are a result of massive rainstorms and strong winds.
According to the ECG, although they are working tirelessly to strengthen and maintain a robust distribution network, stormy winds usually cause the falling of trees, billboards and rip off roofs onto its electrical conductors, resulting in power outages.
In a statement issued on Thursday, May 9, the ECG said the outages which are caused by temporary interruptions on its feeders are remotely restored after the rainstorm.
However, it said that permanent faults on its feeders will have to be rectified, which may take a while to be restored by its engineers.
“Individual/localised outages and incidents of fallen or sagging conductors within customers' vicinities should be reported to the ECG Call Center on 0302-611611, the nearest ECG office, or reach us on our social media handles via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for prompt intervention.
“ECG wishes to caution all and sundry to be extremely careful during rainy days not to go near any sagging or fallen electrical conductor since it could be fatal,” the statement read.
