ROSA Foundation-Africa donates supplies to Akropong School for the Blind

The ROSA Foundation-Africa, led by its promoter, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, has donated food items and other essential supplies to the Akropong School for the Blind as part of its annual outreach programme held in honour of her 87-year-old mother, Roseline Shiata Bawah.

The donation is aimed at improving the welfare and learning environment of visually impaired learners. The Foundation said the initiative forms part of its commitment to promoting inclusion, supporting vulnerable communities and ensuring that no child is left behind.

During the visit, Mrs Bawah Mogtari called on individuals, corporate organisations and philanthropists to support the Akropong School for the Blind and similar institutions across the country.

She stressed that collective efforts are needed to improve the lives of learners with disabilities by expanding access to quality educational resources and facilities.

She also expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for constructing the school's Assembly Hall and Auditorium during his first administration and for introducing free tertiary education for students with disabilities.

She noted that while these interventions have improved access to education, there is still a need to enhance accessibility and provide affordable, specialised educational materials and facilities for persons with disabilities.

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