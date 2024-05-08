The late Samuel William Opoku-Agyakwa 1945 - 2024

Our Patriarch Goes Home

Nana Kwafo Akoto III, the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma II, the Paramount Queen Mother of Akwamu, Nana Bekae (Fasaatwe, Akwamufie), Okyeame Anim (Nankese), Abusuapanyin Kwame Yeboah (Fasaatwe, Akwamufie), Opanyin Ampomah (Akwamufie), Abusuapanyin Elder Seth Opoku-Asare (Accra), Barima Gyensare V, Mankrado of Dasaase Akwamu and Piankohene of Akwamu Traditional Area, Abusuapanyin Kofi Kwakye, the Minister, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Hope Congregation, Sakumono, the Minister, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Bethel Congregation, Akwamufie announce the Call to Glory of their beloved son:

Samuel William Opoku-Agyakwa :1945 - 2024Swhich sad event occurred on Monday 4 March at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Legon. 79

WIDOW: Mrs. Mathilda Afi Opoku-Agyakwa

CHILDREN: Dr. Samuel Opoku-Agyakwa (Lawyer), Patrick Opoku-Agyakwa (Banker),

Dr. Marian Opoku-Agyakwa (Medical Doctor), Atta Panyin Opoku-Agyakwa (Auditor) and Atta Kakra Opoku-Agyakwa (Social Entrepreneur).

IN-LAWS: Mrs. Vivian Opoku-Agyakwa, Dr. Vasty Klutse, Mrs. Catherine Opoku-Agyakwa, Mrs. Deborah Opoku-Agyakwa, Ms. Khadijah Musah-Saaka (deceased), Mrs. Helene Datsa (deceased), Madi Rosa Annam, Mr. Clemence Annam (deceased), Faustinus Rosiyah Annam (deceased), Mad Patience Annam, Mr. Lawrence Annam, Mr Kosi Afezuke, Mr. Yaw Agbetawokpor, Mad Elizabeth Agbetawokpor and Madi Georgina Afezuke

GRANDCHILDREN: Samuel William Opoku-Agyakwa, Ethan Ariel Opoku-Agyakwa, Joel Adrian Opoku-Agyakwa, Patrick Austin Opoku-Agyakwa, William Sedem Opoku-Agyakwa, Jadon-Zane Opoku-Agyakwa, Mathilda Enam Opoku-Agyakwa, and Marian Sedinam Opoku-Agyakwa.

BROTHER & SISTERS: Madam Grace Amofobea Agyakwa, Madam Mary Otwiwa Agyakwa and Mr. Daniel Asare Agyakwa.

COUSINS: Madam Juliana Otwiwaa Asare, Elder Seth Opoku- Asare, Mr. Issac Kwarteng Asare, Madam Dora Akua Asare, Mr. Wilfred Ofori-Asare, Bishop Stephen Otiko Asare and sisters, Mr. Seth Antwi and siblings, Mr. Okyere Afari and siblings, Madam Victoria Okrah and siblings Nana Obeng-Akrofi, Mr. Clarkson Duku Acheampong and siblings, DSP Rtd. Issac Kwafo, and Kofi Akowuah Kwafo and siblings.

NEPHEWS & NIECES: Mrs. Lucy Agyemang, Mr. Kenneth Abitey, Mrs. Vivian Achampong, Mr. Morgan Abitey, Mr. Eric Agyakwa, Mr. Jonathan Agyakwa and

Mrs. Dorcas Kelly, Mrs. Mary Kaale, Mr. Frederick Acquah and siblings, Ms. Philomina Opoku- Asare and siblings, Ms. Yvonne Ofori and sister, Ms. Felicia Saama Asare, Philip Asare and brothers, Ebenezer Obeng- Agyeman and siblings, Dr Jude

Obeng-Acheampong and siblings, Edwin and Edward Kwafo and sisters, Ms. Akonobea Kwafo and siblings.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT ARE AS FOLLOWS

There will be no Wake-Keeping

PRE-BURIAL AND VIEWING SERVICE: Saturday, 8 June 2024, from 6:30am to 8:00am at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Hope Congregation, Sakumono Estates, Accra. Ghana Post Digital Address GT-376-3550.

BURIAL AND MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday 8 June at 8:30 am at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Hope Congregation, Sakumono Estates, Accra

INTERNMENT: Private at the Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Akwamufie, Eastern Region.

FINAL FUNERAL RITES: Follow immediately after the Burial and Memorial Service at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Car Park and Relaxation Centre, Sakumono.

THANKSGIVING SERVICE: Sunday, 9 June 2024 at 10i00 am at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Hope Congregation, Sakumono Estates, Accra

CHIEF MOURNERS: Obaapanyin Akua Manu (Atimpoku), Obaapanyin Botwe (Fasaatwe), Obaapanyin Juliana Otwiwa Asare (Accra), Obaapanyin Kate Akoto (Juapong), Madam Clara Baah and Madam Dora Ansah (Accra), Opanyin John Ajarquah (Koforidua Tafo). Opanyin Kwabena Awah, Opanyin Kwaku Osei, Obaapanyin Felicia Afua Sabea (Runt Afua), Obaapanyin Akua Amankwabea, Obaapanyin Akosua Saawaa, Obaapanyin Akosua Fobowaa, Obaapanyin Afua Warewaaa, Madam Caroline Klay, and Mr. Mawuena Dotse

Dress Code: Saturday: Black or Red Sunday: Black and White



ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

