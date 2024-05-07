Sister Derby addresses reconciliation rumours after appearance at Medikal’s O2 concert

(Credit: Screenshot | YouTube | Medikal)

Musician Sister Derby has addressed speculation surrounding her appearance at ex-lover Medikal’s concert in London, and her current relationship with the rapper.

Contrary to speculation suggesting she surprised Medikal by taking the stage, Sister Derby revealed that he personally invited her to perform their collaborative track, “Too Risky.”

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, she emphasised her professionalism in accepting the invitation without hesitation.

Sister Derby insisted that she flew to London solely to support Medikal. She dispelled any rumours of reconciliation amid the rapper’s divorce from his estranged wife Fella Makafui.

Dispelling any notions of involvement in their marital discord, Sister Derby stressed that the couple’s issues are for them to resolve.

Addressing concerns about sharing a stage with her ex-lover, Sister Derby said their professional relationship transcends their romantic history.

She emphasised that their London performance should not stir controversy, given their history of onstage collaborations post their break-up.

When asked if they have reconciled, she replied “oh, why and how”, indicating that their romantic chapter is still over. However, she was quick to add that, they are still friends and will forever be sweet exes.

Despite the past alleged infidelity that led to Medikal’s relationship with Fella Makafui, Sister Derby clarified that she harbours no ill will toward them.

