South African state complicit in xenophobic violence – Fiifi Boafo

Former Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Fiifi Boafo, has criticised the South African government over the resurgence of xenophobic violence, alleging that the attacks are effectively being enabled by the state.

Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on July 2, Mr Boafo argued that the South African authorities could not absolve themselves of responsibility for the ongoing attacks against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

His remarks follow the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Ghanaian, Bashiru Isak, who was killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on 30 June during demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

"My condolences to the family of the affected person and all other persons who have suffered as a result of what is going on in South Africa," he said.

He accused the South African government of failing in its constitutional duty to protect everyone within its borders, insisting that the violence could not continue without some level of state complicity.

"I would blame the South African government for what is happening in that country. They cannot be exculpated. The South African government's complicity cannot be denied by anyone," he stated.

Mr Boafo went further, describing the attacks as "state-sponsored" because of what he characterised as the government's inability or unwillingness to stop them.

"The attacks are state-sponsored. The state is behind it. It is the responsibility of the government of South Africa to protect everyone in that country, including foreigners," he said.

He questioned why groups of citizens had been allowed to determine who should remain in the country, arguing that such actions represented a breakdown in governance.

Mr Boafo also recalled previous incidents involving Ghanaians in South Africa, noting that many of those targeted reportedly possessed valid immigration documents permitting them to reside and work in the country.

"I remember the story of the Ghanaians who were brought back. About 80 per cent of them even had documentation that permitted them to live in the country. Yet the South African government looked on unconcerned," he said.

Calling for a firmer diplomatic response from Ghana, Mr Boafo urged the government to move beyond evacuating affected citizens and adopt measures that would pressure South Africa to fulfil its obligations to protect foreign nationals.

"I join the call that our government must, this time around, deal with the South Africans as though they are the people sponsoring what is happening in that country," he said.

He stressed that the loss of life should not be viewed merely as statistics, but as a humanitarian tragedy demanding decisive action.

"Beyond bringing our people back home, we must also have a plan that will compel them to do the right thing. This is a human life. Sometimes when we talk about these things, it looks as though they are mere statistics. This is a human being just like myself and just like yourself, and we must feel for them."

Mr Boafo urged the Government of Ghana to take stronger action in response to the attacks, insisting that the continued violence against foreign nationals was unacceptable.

"Our government must act because what is happening in that country is too reckless and irresponsible, and the government there cannot continue to look on unconcerned."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.