South African state complicit in xenophobic violence – Fiifi Boafo

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Fiifi Boafo, has criticised the South African government over the resurgence of xenophobic violence, alleging that the attacks are effectively being enabled by the state.
Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on July 2, Mr Boafo argued that the South African authorities could not absolve themselves of responsibility for the ongoing attacks against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.
His remarks follow the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Ghanaian, Bashiru Isak, who was killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on 30 June during demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.
"My condolences to the family of the affected person and all other persons who have suffered as a result of what is going on in South Africa," he said.
He accused the South African government of failing in its constitutional duty to protect everyone within its borders, insisting that the violence could not continue without some level of state complicity.
"I would blame the South African government for what is happening in that country. They cannot be exculpated. The South African government's complicity cannot be denied by anyone," he stated.
Mr Boafo went further, describing the attacks as "state-sponsored" because of what he characterised as the government's inability or unwillingness to stop them.
"The attacks are state-sponsored. The state is behind it. It is the responsibility of the government of South Africa to protect everyone in that country, including foreigners," he said.
He questioned why groups of citizens had been allowed to determine who should remain in the country, arguing that such actions represented a breakdown in governance.
Mr Boafo also recalled previous incidents involving Ghanaians in South Africa, noting that many of those targeted reportedly possessed valid immigration documents permitting them to reside and work in the country.
"I remember the story of the Ghanaians who were brought back. About 80 per cent of them even had documentation that permitted them to live in the country. Yet the South African government looked on unconcerned," he said.
Calling for a firmer diplomatic response from Ghana, Mr Boafo urged the government to move beyond evacuating affected citizens and adopt measures that would pressure South Africa to fulfil its obligations to protect foreign nationals.
"I join the call that our government must, this time around, deal with the South Africans as though they are the people sponsoring what is happening in that country," he said.
He stressed that the loss of life should not be viewed merely as statistics, but as a humanitarian tragedy demanding decisive action.
"Beyond bringing our people back home, we must also have a plan that will compel them to do the right thing. This is a human life. Sometimes when we talk about these things, it looks as though they are mere statistics. This is a human being just like myself and just like yourself, and we must feel for them."
Mr Boafo urged the Government of Ghana to take stronger action in response to the attacks, insisting that the continued violence against foreign nationals was unacceptable.
"Our government must act because what is happening in that country is too reckless and irresponsible, and the government there cannot continue to look on unconcerned."
Latest Stories
-
Flood victims to receive free psychological counselling as experts call for flexible work policies
3 minutes
-
NADMO says it warned of heavy rains and took steps to reduce flooding in Accra
11 minutes
-
Henry Quartey blames weak enforcement for worsening Accra floods
13 minutes
-
India asks WhatsApp to pause username feature rollout over fraud concerns
16 minutes
-
South African state complicit in xenophobic violence – Fiifi Boafo
19 minutes
-
NPP North East Regional Secretary declares bid for chairman position, says he’s tried and tested
31 minutes
-
Bus fares, rent, and school fees push Ghana’s inflation to 5.3% in June
36 minutes
-
WANEP urges stronger youth inclusion in West Africa’s political decision-making
37 minutes
-
GES debunks viral claim that floodwaters destroyed WASSCE papers
40 minutes
-
Mindful Governance brings Karl George MBE’s AI Wake-Up Call to Ghana’s boards
44 minutes
-
Solomon Owusu accuses South African government of backing attacks on Ghanaians
53 minutes
-
Henry Quartey calls for broader representation on government’s Anti-Flood Taskforce
1 hour
-
Finance Ministry releases GH¢350 million for flood relief and mitigation following Mahama directive
1 hour
-
Flood-hit Ghana Digital Centres says staff not dismissed, contracts only temporarily suspended
2 hours
-
No severe rainfall expected today, but showers likely over weekend – GMet
2 hours