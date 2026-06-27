Spain hand Uruguay knockout blow

Uruguay have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at the group stage after Alex Baena's late first-half goal secured top spot in Group H for Spain. In the Round of 32, the European heavyweights will meet the runners-up from Group J in Los Angeles on 2 July.

It was a dismal end to the competition for Marcelo Biela's men, who substituted goalkeeper Fernando Muslera at half-time after his error led to Baena's strike and who had Agustin Canobbio sent off in injury time.

As expected, La Roja had the lion's share of possession for large stretches of the match, and the first half wound down, Spain's possession finally led to a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Coming across the penalty area from the left wing, Baena controlled a low cross from Marcos Llorente and fired a shot toward the Uruguayan goal.

Muslera couldn't hold the strike and the ball dribbled into the far corner, giving Spain the lead. In order to claw their way back into the game, Muslera was brought off at half-time for substitute goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

La Celeste fought hard to find a way back into the match, pushing Spain to the very end, but La Roja's passing game proved too efficient. Ferran Torres could have added a second in the dying minutes, but the Barcelona forward slammed his shot off the crossbar.

A poor tournament for Uruguay ended on a disappointing note when Canobbio was sent off deep into injury time for a tackle on Pau Cubarsi.

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