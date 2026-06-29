Stop fiddling with anti-flood interventions — NPP slams government

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised the government, demanding an immediate end to what it describes as "fiddling" with national anti-flood interventions following severe downpours that submerged parts of the capital.

In a press release issued on 29 June 2026, the opposition party expressed deep commiserations with the thousands of Ghanaians affected by the devastating floods.

The party sharply criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, urging it to move away from paying lip service to the nation’s urgent flood control needs and to act with a genuine sense of seriousness.

The release paints a grim picture of the perennial disaster.

The NPP lamented that the situation is rapidly turning into a recurring "June 3rd moment", where ordinary citizens are left to wade through dangerous floodwaters on their way to work while watching their livelihoods wash away.

The release pointed out that the floods on 29 June 2026 heavily impacted critical commuter routes and residential areas across Accra. The affected locations include:

The N1 Highway

Apenkwa

Achimota

Kaneshie

Weija

Spintex

Darkuman Junction

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

"These are not new names. They are the same communities, the same roads, the same families. Flooded again," the statement noted with concern, arguing that the government appears more interested in looking busy than in implementing actual solutions.

The NPP directly blamed the governance architecture under President Mahama for creating institutional bottlenecks that hinder effective disaster management. According to the party, flood management has been counterproductively split between two distinct bodies: the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The opposition described the current arrangement not as a collaborative effort but as a "turf war" where two ministers are actively fighting for administrative space, media visibility, and political credit while the capital city drowns.

The statement alleged that neither ministry is functioning at full capacity because there are no clear boundaries where one mandate ends and the other begins, characterising the administrative setup as a "dereliction of duty by design".

Compounding the institutional overlap, the NPP raised serious concerns over the decision to place a Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe, in charge of coordinating the disaster response.

The party argued that assigning a presidential staffer with no formal ministerial authority, no statutory power to compel ministries to act, and no democratic mandate to lead a national disaster response completely breaks the functional chain of command.

"It does not work. It has not worked. Accra is paying the price," the statement declared.

On structural interventions, the release claimed that announced anti-flood control measures have either been completely abandoned or poorly executed.

The NPP alleged that the Ministry of Finance has deliberately slowed down the release of critical funding for flood mitigation programmes in an artificial bid to keep the national accounts looking favourable.

The party further criticised recent remarks made by the President during a town hall meeting in London, where he reportedly suggested that the persistent flooding was partly the fault of citizens due to indiscipline and poor environmental practices.

Rejecting the assertion, the NPP countered that the system itself has been fundamentally broken as part of the government's "reset agenda", calling on the administration to take immediate responsibility and deploy practical, high-level structural measures to safeguard life and property in the capital.

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