Suriname’s Ambassador to Ghana to headline COMSSAFEST 2026 seminar

The Surinamese Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Fidelia Graand-Galon, will headline the 2026 edition of the Communication and Media Studies Students' Association Festival (COMSSAFEST) seminar, scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The annual event is expected to bring together students and faculty of the School of Communication and Media Studies (SCMS) at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), alongside educators, members of the diplomatic community and cultural enthusiasts for a celebration of culture, communication and international collaboration.

This year's festival, themed "Connecting Minds, Amplifying Voices, Creating the Future," will showcase music, dance, fashion and cuisine from diverse cultures, with participants drawn from across the region.

The organisers say the participation of the Surinamese Ambassador will add an international dimension to the festival while underscoring the growing cultural and diplomatic relationship between Ghana and Suriname.

A key feature of the event will be a seminar exploring the historical, cultural and communication links between the two countries. Discussions will focus on the role of storytelling, cultural diplomacy, media and heritage preservation in strengthening international cooperation and promoting global citizenship.

In her keynote address, Ambassador Graand-Galon is expected to speak on the importance of cultural exchange, mutual understanding and opportunities for collaboration in education, trade and the creative arts.

According to the organisers, her participation marks a significant milestone for the festival and aligns with its broader objective of celebrating cultural diversity while fostering international partnerships.

They are also calling on educational institutions, diplomatic missions, corporate organisations and development partners to support cultural initiatives that empower young people and promote intercultural understanding.

More than a cultural festival

Beyond the performances and exhibitions, organisers say COMSSAFEST has evolved into a platform for advancing cultural diplomacy and positioning the School of Communication and Media Studies as a centre for international engagement.

"We want COMSSAFEST to be a place where culture meets opportunity," an organiser said. "By bringing together diplomatic missions, educational institutions and the private sector, we are creating opportunities for scholarships, exchange programmes and long-term collaborations."

The festival will conclude with a renewed appeal to schools, non-governmental organisations, businesses and development partners to invest in initiatives that preserve cultural heritage while equipping young people with the skills and global outlook needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

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