The Championship: Sarkodie announces new mixtape 

Source: Kwame Dadzie   
  9 May 2024 2:23pm

Ghanaian rap giant, Sarkodie has hinted at releasing a new body of work by May 24, 2024.

This will be his first major music project after releasing his 8th studio album ‘Jamz’ in 2022.

Announcing the release of the mixtape in a Facebook post, he wrote: “Decided few days ago to drop a mixtape for SarkNation! Everything will be happening in real time so we in this together Tape Drops 24 may (could be earlier) … More info coming up #TheChampionshipMixtape.”

For fans of Sarkodie who have been anticipating another musical work from Sarkodie, the news comes as an answer to their quest to having more bites of Sarkodie’s artistry.

Since the release of his maiden album 'Maakye' in 2009, Sarkodie (born Michael Owusu Addo), proven his mettle by consistently producing music that satisfies the taste buds of music lovers across the world.

Sarkodie's eighth studio album, 'Jamz', released in 2022, features from King Promise, Black Sheriff, Inkboy, among other artistes.

After the release of that album, he embarked on the Jamz World Tour, visited European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, and Germany.

