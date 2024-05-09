TotalEnergies makes commitment to empower more entrepreneurs with startupper challenge

Total Energies is anticipating more empowerment for Ghanaian entrepreneurs and innovators in this year’s startupper challenge.

This is part of the company’s resolve to support job creation and boosting the country’s economy.

Managing Director of TotalEnergies, Olufemi Babajide disclosed this at a media briefing on this year’s Total Startupper Challenge in Ghana.

Following the success of the first three editions, TotalEnergies is now holding another Startupper of the Year Challenge in 32 African countries. For this special edition, organized against the backdrop of the Company’s centennial year, 100 entrepreneurs from across the continent will be recognized and rewarded via three prize categories.

During the 2021/2022 Startupper of the Year Challenge in Ghana, TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC recognized three young entrepreneurs: [Mathias Charles YABE [AkoFresh], Anaporka ADAZABRA [Farmio Ltd] and Adriana Appiagyei Nsiah Nimo [Reecoplast].

The Total Energies Startupper of the year challenge was introduced in Ghana since 2016 to support innovations of young entrepreneurs and business ideas with potential of solving key problems in the economy.

“This new edition kicking off today reaffirms TotalEnergies’ commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and supporting the socio-economic development of African countries in which the Company is present. The Challenge strengthens the social fabric in local communities by helping the continent’s most innovative entrepreneurs carry out their projects.

In all, 365 winners – selected from among some 40,000 applications received – have been rewarded and supported worldwide since 2015”.Managing Director for TotalEnergies Ghana, Olufemi Babajide assured.

Project Manager, Richard Debrah highlighted some of the criteria for selecting beneficiary businesses to participate in the challenge, saying an entrepreneur above 18 years of age with an innovative idea and a business that has the potential to grow is qualified to apply for the challenge.

Each winner from various categories will become a “Startupper of the Year by TotalEnergies” and will benefit from a monetary award of GHS 90,000.00, personalized support and a communication campaign to enhance their project’s visibility.

