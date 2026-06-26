Two killed, four injured in head-on collision at Abease on Takoradi highway

Two people have died, and four others have sustained injuries following a head-on collision between a tipper truck and a Nigerian passenger bus at Abease on the Elubo-Takoradi Highway.

The accident involved a Sinotruck (Howo) with registration number GS 3789-24 and a Nigerian passenger bus bearing registration number AAA 449 YN from Lagos.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said it received a distress call at 11:53 a.m. and immediately dispatched a five-member rescue team from the Elubo Fire Station.

The crew arrived at the scene within six minutes and found six occupants trapped, five from the bus and one from the tipper truck.

Three victims had already been rescued by bystanders before the firefighters arrived. The rescue team extricated the remaining casualties and transported four injured persons to the Elubo Government Hospital for treatment.

The bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the mate of the tipper truck later died at the hospital. Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital's morgue.

Preliminary investigations by the GNFS indicate that the crash occurred after the bus driver allegedly swerved to avoid a pothole, veering into the path of the oncoming truck.

Firefighters also disconnected the vehicles' battery terminals, cooled the truck's overheated engine compartment, and cleared debris from the highway to restore the free flow of traffic.

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