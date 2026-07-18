Two US troops killed and one missing in Jordan following Iran attack

Audio By Carbonatix
Two US service members were killed, and one remains missing after Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday, military officials said.
The US Central Command (Centcom) said four US service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan but have since been discharged. Others who suffered minor injuries have returned to duty.
Jordan's military earlier said it had intercepted 10 Iranian missiles fired into its airspace overnight, without reporting any damage.
The US military said it had carried out the seventh consecutive night of strikes on Iran since President Donald Trump declared their temporary ceasefire agreement "over".
The latest deaths come after a US Navy pilot who went missing earlier this month was declared dead - bringing the American death toll in the ongoing war with Iran to 14.
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