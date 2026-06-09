Unilever Ghana PLC holds 2026 Annual General Meeting

Audio By Carbonatix
Unilever Ghana PLC has held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra, bringing together shareholders, the Board of Directors, and Management to review the Company’s performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and to provide updates on operations, governance, and strategic direction.
The Chairman of the Board, Charles Nimako, noted that despite a challenging global environment characterised by slowing growth, inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, and trade uncertainties, Ghana’s economy demonstrated strong resilience in 2025.
He highlighted the country’s improved macroeconomic performance, marked by strong GDP growth, easing inflation, currency appreciation, and strengthened investor confidence, which created a more supportive operating environment for businesses.
The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC, Christopher Wulff-Caesar, reported broad-based portfolio growth, with Personal Care recording 12.1% underlying sales growth driven by Oral Care and Skin Cleansing.
The Beauty and Well-being category delivered strong performance, with Vaseline achieving 53.4% growth.
Home Care returned to growth at 5.0%, supported by Comfort and Omo Auto, while Nutrition grew by 2.2%, with a continued focus on volume-led growth in 2026.
The Company reported a profit of GH¢94 million for 2025, compared to GH¢58 million in 2024, with its cash position improving to GH¢210 million from GH¢97 million in the same period.
Sustainability initiatives continued under the Growth Action Plan, focusing on plastics, nature, and livelihoods, including plastic waste collection, community training, and livelihood support programs across Ghana.
The Company also announced changes to its Board of Directors, including the appointment of six new Directors, including the Board Chair, following the completion of the tenure of the exited Board members.
The Board reaffirmed its commitment to strong corporate governance and effective oversight of the Company.
The Board Chairman, Charles Nimako, expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued confidence and reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to delivering sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and long-term shareholder value.
Mr Wulff-Caesar reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering consistent, competitive, profitable, and sustainable growth, with continued focus on Power Brands across key categories, Route to Market strategy and innovation pipeline as key drivers of future growth.
Unilever Ghana PLC expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued support and participation in the AGM.
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