US identifies third service member ‘believed’ killed in Iranian attack in Jordan

The United States military has identified a third service member believed to have been killed in a recent enemy strike in the Middle East. The Pentagon confirmed that Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of New York, is believed to have been killed in action on July 17, 2026, during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. The incident remains under investigation by military authorities.

Initial reports from U.S. Central Command indicated that two service members died immediately in the assault while another remained missing. Troops subsequently discovered unidentified remains at the site, prompting a formal verification process. Her official status has now shifted from Duty Status-Whereabouts Unknown to believed to be deceased.

Describing Rampersad as an active-duty Soldier who was supporting overseas operations in Jordan, officials noted she was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defence Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defence Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air & Missile Defence Command, based in Ansbach, Germany.

Tributes and Rising Toll Across the Region

New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared her grief on social media regarding the loss of the young soldier. Her heart was with her family, loved ones, and the soldiers who stood beside her as they grieve this unimaginable loss, Hochul wrote on X, adding that New York was mourning the loss of one of our own.

This latest confirmation elevates the total number of U.S. service members killed since the conflict began to 18. The Defence Department previously identified two other soldiers killed in the Jordan strikes as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas. Both were deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve, a longstanding mission against the Islamic State group. These casualties marked the first troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the initial days of the war.

A separate incident in Erbil, Iraq, resulted in the death of Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, a father from North Carolina who perished during a controlled detonation of an attack drone. His wife expressed her profound grief online, stating she would never recover from this and noting they had so many plans for when you got back; I am sick to my stomach.

Family members remembered Swinton fondly as a dedicated father and soldier. His mother, Christel Swinton Andujar, shared that his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, the laughter he shared, the strength he gave others, and the unconditional love he poured into his family. He will forever be missed, forever honoured, and forever our hero. Brig. Gen. John L. Dawber praised his service, noting that Sgt. Swinton was an experienced noncommissioned officer who took great pride in his work and the people around him and answered the call to duty with courage, honour, and selfless dedication.

Escalating Conflict and Growing Financial Costs

The announcement of these casualties coincides with sustained military exchanges between American forces and Iran. The U.S. military has bombed targets across Iran for eleven consecutive nights, while Tehran has retaliated against American bases, facilities, and regional allies.

The renewed hostilities have effectively dissolved a fragile interim ceasefire. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth informed lawmakers during a contentious hearing that the war effort has cost $37.5 billion so far, adding that the administration requires nearly double that amount to sustain operations in the coming months.

President Donald Trump defended the military campaign to reporters, emphasising that American troops were out there fighting so that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. President Trump is expected to attend a dignified transfer ceremony for returning service members at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Meanwhile, local reports and international monitors indicate severe regional impacts. Iranian state-affiliated media, citing a senior judicial official, state that at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran since operations began. The U.S. State Department has issued warnings that Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world as the conflict widens.

As diplomatic channels remain stalled and regional flashpoints multiply, the ultimate trajectory of the conflict hinges on whether international mediation can re-establish deterrence before the humanitarian and economic toll deepens further.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.