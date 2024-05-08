Voters exhibition will offer opportunity to rectify mistakes – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured electorates that mistakes made during the ongoing limited voter registration will be corrected during the Voters Exhibition Exercise.

This follows a video, which has since gone viral, where a new Voter's ID Card indicates that the bearer of the card registered at Kasoa in the Central Region, yet the District is captured as Ayawaso North in the Greater Accra Region.

In a press release dated May 8 and signed by Acting Director of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu, the EC said these errors were usual; hence, the commission often displays registers to rectify such errors.

As such, the commission will open the register for such mistakes to be corrected from Monday, July 15, to July 24.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a new Voter ID Card circulating on social media indicating that the bearer of the card registered at Kasoa in the Central Region. The card gives the bearer’s residential address as Kasoa in the Central Region and the District as Ayawaso North in the Greater Accra Region.”

“Our investigations have revealed that this was a result of an error by the Data Entry Clerk. This phenomenon is not unusual. It is for this reason that the law makes provision for voters to correct any errors with their data, during the Voters Exhibition Exercise.

“From Monday 15th July to Wednesday 24th July 2024, voters will have the opportunity to review and correct any errors with their registration details,” a portion of the release read.

Meanwhile, the EC reiterated its commitment to deliver on its mandate.

