WAFU B U-17 AFCON: 14 referees named for competition

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has settled on seven (7) Referees and seven (7) Assistant Referees for the forthcoming WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations, Accra 2024.
Among them are two Ghanaian FIFA Referees, Abdul Lateef Adaari (Centre Referee) and Emmanuel Dolagbanu (Assistant Referee).
Abdul Lateef Adaari is a 36-year old referee who has been on the FIFA list for 9-years and a teacher by profession. Aside domestic football, Lateef Adaari officiates in CAF competitions and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Emmanuel Dolagbanu, 34, has been a FIFA referee since 2020 and officiates in the Ghana Premier League as well as CAF and FIFA sanctioned competitions like the CAF Champions League, the Confederation Cup and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Emmanuel Dolagbanu served as an Assistant Referee during the recent African Games in Accra.
The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled for the University of Ghana Stadium from May 15-29, 2024.
Reigning champions Nigeria, host Ghana as well as Cote D’Ivoire, Benin. Niger, Togo and Burkina Faso will vie for the title and a ticket to the next edition of the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.
