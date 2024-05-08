https://www.myjoyonline.com/wafu-b-u-17-championship-black-starlets-face-niger-in-pre-tournament-friendly-on-thursday/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/wafu-b-u-17-championship-black-starlets-face-niger-in-pre-tournament-friendly-on-thursday/
Football

WAFU B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets face Niger in pre-tournament friendly on Thursday

Source: GFA  
  8 May 2024 2:49pm

The Black Starlets will, on Thursday, take on their Nigerien counterparts in a friendly game as they wrap up their preparations for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

The game will kick off at 15:30 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This will be the last preparatory game for the Black Starlets ahead of the WAFU U17 Championship which kicks off on May 15, 2024.

Laryea Kingston’s boys have been preparing for the tournament and will use the game against Niger to fine-tune the side before the tournament kicks off.

The Black Starlets recently returned from Russia where they were engaged in the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament.

Ghana managed two wins and lost a game at the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament, and will be hoping to use the game against Niger to sharpen their rough edges.

The friendly also forms part of preparations for Niger who will also be competing in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

Niger will be in group B with Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso while Ghana will be in group A with Benin and Ivory Coast for the WAFU Championship.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship will be used as the qualifying tournament for the 2025 U17 AFCON.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

