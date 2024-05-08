Watch winners of Ghana Hip Hop Dance Championship display their talent

Arenees Dance Crew has been crowned the 2024 Ghana Hip Hop Dance Competition champions.
The dance group was selected among 12 groups participating in Ghana’s first-ever online championships.
Their submission videos were evaluated by judges worldwide across the world including France, Mexico, Cyprus, Hungary, Germany and Ukraine.
Now, they are poised to represent Ghana at the 2024 World Hip Hop Dance Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, from August 3rd to 10th.
Ghana will stand as the sole African representative at this prestigious global event.
Speaking in an interview, on Prime Morning, the group noted that they are proud to have won and are excited to represent Ghana on the international stage.
While this marks their debut at the World Hip Hop Dance Championships, the crew is determined to bring home the trophy.
Giving fans a snippet of their talent, the group performed a set on Joy Prime joined by the host KMJ. They danced to Jaden Smith’s Icon.
Watch the performance below:
