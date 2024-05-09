“We are on a mission” – Laryea Kingston 

The head coach of Ghana's Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston says he is on mission to build one of the most formidable youth teams on the African continent.

Drawing from his extensive experience as the former Right To Dreams U-18 manager, where he specialised in nurturing young talents, Kingston firmly believes in Ghana's potential to excel against the finest competition.

The 1995 U-17 World Cup champions are poised for another challenge as they face Cote d’Ivoire and Benin in the upcoming WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations.

This crucial tournament doubles as the qualifier for the 2024 CAF U-17 Cup of Nations.

With unwavering optimism, Laryea Kingston expresses confidence in his team's preparedness to compete at the highest level.

"You can see from the boys that they are willing, they can't wait to have their first game, especially in front of Ghanaians," Laryea said.

"This tournament, we have almost sought to play in that major tournament," he added.

Laryea led the team to Russia for a UEFA U16 International Development Tournament, where they won two and lost one of their matches.

It was part of preparations for the WAFU B tournament in Accra.

"Immediately we finished the game against Kazakhstan, we put it in their head that this is over.

"Now the most important tournament is coming up. We are working and no one is stepping off the treadmill. We are on the treadmill because we have a mission.”

The competition is slated from 15th May to 28th May 2024 in Accra.

