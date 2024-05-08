We may extend the registration if necessary – EC

The Electoral Commission has hinted at the possibility of extending the limited voters' registration period if deemed necessary to accommodate all eligible citizens.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, EC’s Director of Electoral Services Dr Serebour Quaicoe emphasised that the decision to extend the registration period would depend on the turnout and the number of people still in the queue by the end of the scheduled registration period.

His comments come after, the Commission experienced some internet connectivity issues and other challenges on the first day of the exercise delaying the process in various parts of the country for several hours.

“Extending the number of days for registration will depend. If at the end of the registration period, there are a lot of people in the queue, we will get to know them and address them,” he said on Tuesday.

Dr. Quaicoe clarified that while the option of an extension is not completely off the table, it will be contingent on the circumstances at the close of the registration exercise.

He assured that the EC remains committed to ensuring that all eligible voters have the opportunity to register and participate in the electoral process.

Responding to the EC, the Team Lead for Election Anti-Corruption and Rule of Law at CDD-Ghana, Gildfred Asiamah, on the same show, asked the Commission to make prompt decisions regarding the potential extension of the registration period.

Mr Asiamah highlighted the importance of timely communication to the public.

He stressed that waiting until the second day of the registration exercise to determine whether an extension is necessary may hinder participation, as some individuals may already be hesitant to engage in the process.

