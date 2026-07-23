We spend only what we have and spend it wisely – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has reiterated the government’s commitment to prudent expenditure management, saying public spending is being guided by available resources and national priorities.
According to him, the administration has resisted pressure to undertake excessive spending and is instead focused on ensuring value for money in the use of taxpayers’ resources.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said government’s expenditure decisions were driven by transparency, accountability and the need to protect the country’s economic future.
“Far from standing still, we have been steadily and responsibly deploying resources guided by the simple but firm principle that we spend only what we have, and we spend it wisely, with the future of our nation firmly in view,” he stated.
He said the expenditure undertaken so far reflects government’s determination to support key sectors while maintaining fiscal discipline and economic stability.
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