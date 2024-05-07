‘Wednesday’ season 2 announces full cast as filming kicks off

HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

“Wednesday” Season 2 is officially in production in Ireland, with Netflix revealing the full Wedncast for the new season of the hit series.

Jenna Ortega will of course be returning as Wednesday Addams, while Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will all be upped to series regulars for Season 2.

Zeta-Jones plays Morticia, while Guzmán plays Gomez and Ordonez plays Pugsley. Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, and Georgie Farmer will also be returning, as will Fred Armisen and Jamie McShane in guest roles.

Noticeably absent from the announcement is Percy Hynes White, who starred in Season 1 as Xavier Thorpe. In 2023, Hynes White decried a “campaign of misinformation” after allegations of sexual assault were made against him on social media.

Other new series regulars include: Billie Piper (“Scoop,” “I Hate Suzie”), Evie Templeton (“Return to Silent Hill,” “Lord of Misrule”), Owen Painter (“Tiny Beautiful Things,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Noah Taylor (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Park Avenue”).

In addition, Netflix has now confirmed that Steve Buscemi will appear as a new series regular, while Thandiwe Newton will appear in a guest star role. Variety exclusively reported Buscemi’s casting on April 16 and Newton’s casting one week later.

Netflix has also unveiled the guest star lineup that includes: Christopher Lloyd (“Addams Family,” “Back to the Future”), Joanna Lumley (“Fool Me Once,” “Absolutely Fabulous”), Frances O’Connor (“The Missing,” “The Twelve”), Haley Joel Osment (“The Kominsky Method,” “Somebody I Used to Know”), Heather Matarazzo (“The Princess Diaries,” “Scream”) and Joonas Suotamo.

Fans will recall that Lloyd played Uncle Fester in two of the “Addams Family” films in the 1990s, though Armisen took over the role of Fester in “Wednesday” Season 1.

Previously, Lloyd’s “Addams Family” co-star Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the same films, appeared in Season 1 of the show as Marilyn Thornhill. Matarazzo, meanwhile, previously appeared with Ortega in the new “Scream” film released in 2022.

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces,” said series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.

“Wednesday” originally debuted in November 2022 and instantly became a massive hit for Netflix. It ranks as one of the most-watched shows the streamer has ever released and was nominated for 12 Emmys, winning four. Work on Season 2 was delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that shut down much of Hollywood in 2023.

Gough and Millar also serve as executive producers on the series in addition to writing and co-show running.

Tim Burton serves as a director and is also an executive producer on the series. Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures and Andrew Mittman of 1.21 Entertainment executive produce as well along with Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Meredith Averill. Ortega is a producer on Season 2.

Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson will also direct episodes this season. MGM Television is the studio.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.