https://www.myjoyonline.com/well-extend-duration-of-limited-voters-registration-exercise-if-need-be-ec-assures/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/well-extend-duration-of-limited-voters-registration-exercise-if-need-be-ec-assures/
National | Politics

We’ll extend duration of Limited Voters’ Registration exercise if need be – EC assures

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  9 May 2024 5:52am

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has reassured citizens regarding the ongoing limited Voters' Registration exercise, stating its willingness to extend the duration if necessary. 

Should the initial 21-day period conclude with unregistered individuals remaining, the EC pledges to extend the registration period to ensure their inclusion on the voter register.

Addressing concerns in a press statement released on Wednesday, May 8, the EC sought to alleviate anxieties among Ghanaians, urging unregistered voters to remain composed amidst the process.

In response to challenges encountered with the network on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the online registration mode, the EC has directed its district officers to transition to offline registration mode commencing Thursday, May 9, 2024.

It explained that by adapting to offline registration mode, it aims to mitigate disruptions and uphold the integrity of the voter registration exercise.

"The Commission has directed its District Officers to switch to the Offline mode of registration beginning tomorrow, the 9th of May 2024."

"The Commission assures its stakeholders that, should there be a backlog of voters at the end of the twenty-one (21) day process, the Registration Exercise will be extended beyond the 27th of May 2024 deadline," the EC said in the press statement.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com