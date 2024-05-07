West Hills Mall launches heartfelt Mother’s Day campaign

West Hills Mall, the ultimate shopping destination in Ghana, is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration this Mother's Day on May 12, 2024.
In a heartfelt tribute to the incredible mothers of Ghana, West Hills Mall is set to make this Mother's Day an unforgettable experience.
The campaign, meticulously crafted to honour and celebrate the indispensable role of mothers, will commence with an exciting social media competition on West Hills Mall's Instagram and Facebook pages.
Participants are warmly invited to share why their moms hold a special place in their hearts by commenting on the designated competition post.
To take part, participants simply need to follow West Hills Mall's social media pages, like the competition post, leave a heartfelt message about their mom in the comments section, and include the hashtag #MamaOfTheYear24.
The primary objective of this campaign is to celebrate and honour mothers while fostering meaningful engagement within the community.
By encouraging participants to share their personal stories and express gratitude for their moms, West Hills Mall aims to spread love and appreciation across the nation.
To ensure all entries are accounted for and to enhance visibility, participants are encouraged to use the dedicated hashtag #MamaOfTheYear24.
Ten lucky winners will be randomly selected from the entries and stand a chance to enjoy a delightful lunch at one of the Mall's esteemed restaurants.
Join West Hills Mall in celebrating the extraordinary women who shape our lives and communities. Let's make this Mother's Day a truly special occasion to remember at West Hills Mall!
