World Public Relations Day Festival 2024 puts spotlight on AI, sustainability PR

In an era marked by unprecedented challenges and transformative shifts, the significance of public relations (PR) professionals has reached new heights and has never been more crucial.
To celebrate this year’s World Public Relations Day (WPRD), the PR community will converge for the highly anticipated 2024 World Public Relations Day Festival organised by Global Media Alliance.
Themed “The Future of Public Relations In A Changing World”, this year’s festival campaign begins from May to July with a line of activities that promise to be engaging and insightful for professionals across the PR industry in Africa.
“This year’s WPRD Festival is a momentous occasion for the PR community to come together, reflect on our achievements, and chart a course for the future,” said Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance.
"In an era defined by rapid change and disruption, PR professionals play a pivotal role in shaping narratives, building trust, and driving positive social impact.
"This year's celebration is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to excellence, integrity, and ethical conduct in all aspects of our practice.”
The festival will feature a series of events including slush events, masterclass programmes, virtual thought leadership sessions, an industry mixer, and the main summit.
This year’s festival will touch on key areas such as Sustainability PR, Storytelling, Arts, Artificial Intelligence, and Political Communication.
With a special focus on AI and Sustainability PR, this year's festival will explore the impact of AI and Sustainability in shaping communication strategies for brands, organizations, and individuals.
Moreover, it will examine how PR professionals can ethically navigate the use of AI and how to communicate sustainability initiatives while avoiding greenwashing.
The 2024 World PR Day Festival was launched with a podcast conversation exploring the latest trends, opportunities and challenges in the industry.
The 2024 World Public Relations Day Festival has lined up renowned speakers, thought leaders, and industry experts, who will share their insights, case studies, and best practices.
Participants can expect thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.
