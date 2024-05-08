‘WorldClass’ project: Deloitte commissions 7th library at Hohoe

As part of its ‘WorldClass’ project to impact 100 million people globally and 35,000 lives in Ghana by 2030, Deloitte has commissioned its 7th ultra-modern library in Ghana at Hohoe in the Volta region.

The library will serve seven schools within the municipality.

The commissioning of the library demonstrates Deloitte’s unflinching commitment to make a positive impact on the people and the society in which it operates.

The six libraries opened so far by the institution are Osu and Kwashieman Cluster of Schools in the Greater Accra; Adweso Cluster of Schools at Koforidua in the Eastern region; Achiasie Cluster of Schools in the Central region as well as State Experimental Basic School and Konongo Mines Basic School in the Ashanti region.

Abena Biney, Audit Partner and Chief Sustainability Officer for West Africa said, “We are proud to announce that 16,792 pupils from this school have directly benefited from our ‘WorldClass Initiative’. Together with Spring Up, we are very excited to hand over the library today and it’s our hope that it will make an impact that matters in the lives of the children”.

Continuing, she said Deloitte is led by the purpose of making an impact that matters, setting high standards of excellence and achieving them, and therefore “We would continue to support school children to acquire strong foundational literacy and technical skills needed to succeed in society.”

She added that Deloitte as a firm will continue to make impact that matters through the services it provides to clients, the people it develops and the initiatives to drive positive change to the communities and the environment.

Deloitte recently launched three important reports - the Deloitte 2024 Technology, Media and Telecom predictions; Deloitte’s Women @ Work: A Global Outlook and Deloitte Restructuring Survey 2024.

Mrs. Biney said, “All these demonstrate the commitment and intention to help shape, position and transform our beloved country, Ghana”.

In conclusion, The Tax Partner reiterated Deloitte’s commitment to responsible business that is rooted in the Purpose of making an impact that matters for the wider society.

“We will therefore continue to make a sustainable impact on our society, as we journey towards impacting 35,000 lives in Ghana by 2030”, Abena Biney stated.

iRead iLead Campaign

The iRead iLead Campaign is a 10-year strategic educational programme launched in January 2020 by Spring-UP Global Network, which includes the iRead iLead Library Project and the iRead iLead Literacy Programme.

The iRead iLead Library Project focuses on renovating and building new libraries in rural and deprived schools in Ghana, while the iRead iLead Literacy Programme is focused on establishing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Clubs in schools to improve foundational literacy and equip learners with 21st-century skills to get them prepared and excited about pursuing STEM disciplines at the Senior High School level. With financial support from volunteers and social media followers, SUGN refurbished two (2) libraries between 2020 and early 2022.

