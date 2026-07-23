Your sacrifice is why Ghana is standing today – Ato Forson praises citizens

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has paid tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of ordinary Ghanaians, saying the country's economic recovery has been made possible by the determination of citizens who endured difficult conditions during one of the nation's most challenging financial periods.

Delivering the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson expressed gratitude to Ghanaians from all walks of life, acknowledging the hardships many have faced while the government implemented measures to restore macroeconomic stability.

Addressing the nation through Parliament, the Finance Minister singled out workers, entrepreneurs, farmers and young people across the country for their patience and commitment.

"To every Ghanaian who endured, to the market woman in Kejetia, the farmer in Busunu, the teacher in Wa, the entrepreneur in Sekondi-Takoradi, and every young person still searching for the opportunity they deserve, I say, on behalf of His Excellency President Mahama, thank you."

Dr Forson said the government's appreciation extended beyond the economic figures presented in the budget review, stressing that the progress achieved was built on the perseverance of millions of citizens.

The Finance Minister acknowledged that Ghana's journey towards economic recovery had required significant sacrifices from households, businesses and workers across the country.

According to Dr Forson, while government had implemented policies aimed at stabilising the economy, it was ordinary Ghanaians who bore much of the burden through rising living costs, tighter financial conditions and difficult economic adjustments.

'Your sacrifice is the reason Ghana is standing today'

Dr Forson described the resilience shown by citizens as the foundation of Ghana's recovery, saying the nation's progress would not have been possible without their determination.

"Your sacrifice is the reason Ghana is standing today. Your future is the reason we refuse to stop here."

The statement underscored the government's commitment to sustaining the country's economic recovery while ensuring that the benefits of improved fiscal stability translate into better opportunities for citizens.

The Finance Minister indicated that the government remains focused on creating jobs, supporting businesses and improving living standards as the economy continues to recover.

Dr Forson outlined measures taken to strengthen public finances, honour debt obligations, improve healthcare, expand social interventions and support economic transformation.

The Finance Minister concluded that government would continue to build on those gains, with the aim of creating an economy that delivers greater opportunities, protects livelihoods and rewards the sacrifices made by the Ghanaian people.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.