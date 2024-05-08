Yul Edochie and estrange wife May’s divorce case stalled

Yul and May Edochie Credit: Instagram/@mayyulEdochie

The divorce proceedings between actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife May have been further delayed

It was earlier reported that the ongoing case at the FCT High Court in Abuja was unexpectedly delayed on 5 March, as the court session did not proceed, a circumstance Yul and Judy Austin attributed to their actions.

May filed for a divorce against her husband in August 2023, with details of the court proceedings having been kept hush.

May’s legal team, led by Emeka Ugwuonye of Due Process Advocates (DPA), revealed in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday that the proceedings encountered another setback.

Yul and Judy’s lawyer wrote a letter to the court stating that he was unwell and that he would not be present in court today as a result thereof.

DPA said Yul was present in court on Tuesday but without his counsel, leading to the postponement of the scheduled hearing.

The statement partly read: “Trial could not go ahead today as scheduled because two days ago, He proposed several dates in the future as an alternative and requested the court to pardon him.

“Usually, the court would give the lawyer the benefit of the doubt in such a situation. May’s lawyers would not like to question the integrity of the opponent directly, even though the excuse was a tendentious occurrence.”

New date

According to the DPA, another hearing has been scheduled for June (date undisclosed).

May’s legal team expressed concern about the delays and prolongation of the case, noting their confidence that justice will prevail in due course.

“As you know, several issues are involved: from the activities of the parties in social media to the welfare of the children, to the issues of marital properties, the safety of May, and the final status of the marriage itself.

“As we have done in the past, we urge all well-wishers and supporters to be patient. The legal process is very intricate, and the best approach has to be meticulous and painstaking,” DPA stated.

DPA also said despite the delay concerns, the team is confident in their client’s well-being

They urged the public to resist the temptation of believing information from blogs as they are unaware of the current situation and emphasised commitment to presenting an accurate picture.

“There should be no cause for worries at this point,” they added.

Background

This newspaper reported that Yul, in a court filing, claimed not to be married to Judy despite having two children together.

The Anambra-born actor stated that their relationship was solely about skit-making and maintained that there was no legally recognised union between them.

The 42-year-old actor further denied his traditional marriage to Judy, which he attributed to the Gistlover blog’s promotion of false information for financial benefit.

Yul’s union with Judy has resulted in two children. In November 2021, Judy welcomed a son named Star Munachimso with Yul, and it is reported that the couple has since welcomed another son.

