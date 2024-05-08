3i Africa Summit builds great momentum ahead of start

With just about a week to the 3i Africa Summit, the organisers, Bank of Ghana (BoG), Development Bank Ghana (DBG) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), through its subsidiary Elevandi, look set to have a very successful Summit, as subscription, speakers and the general interest of industry players across the continent and even beyond reaches peaks higher than anticipated.

This has built great momentum for the Summit ahead of its D-day next week.

The 3i Africa Summit, under the theme “Unleashing Africa’s FinTech and Digital Economic Potential” is scheduled to take place from the 13th to the 15th of May 2024 in Accra, Ghana.

The fintech Summit is a groundbreaking global event centered on transforming Africa’s economic landscape through sustainable, long-term capital allocation and also aimed at unlocking Africa’s digital and financial potential.

Currently, participation has been confirmed by 10 Central Bank Governors, 905 financial industry CEOs across the globe, 84 multilateral development finance CEOs and Executives, 550 technology entrepreneurs and executives, 86 global investors and asset managers.

Additionally, there are over 2,200 confirmed industry attendees from over 80 countries including some outside Africa like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Brazil, China, Barbados, Norway, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, Portugal, United Arab Emirates and Australia. These numbers all exceed what was initially anticipated by the organisers.

For the speakers, the rich assemblage of experts and personalities, particularly women, among the vast array of strong players across the gender divide gives a serious boost to the claim of female empowerment in Africa’s, and generally the world’s, growing fintech industry. For example, the Founders Peak session on the second and third days of the Summit has received a strong female participation with over 50 percent of the speakers being women.

Within the ranks of the confirmed women participants are the likes of Nono Bokete, Founder and Head of Data & Strategy at Data Sentinels in the USA, Nelly Chatue-Diop, CEO and co-Founder of Ejara in France, Nora Bannerman, Founder and CEO of Sleek Garments Export Ltd & ASICT in Ghana, Evita Grant, CEO and Founder of TecHustle, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder of Money Africa in Nigeria, Odunayo Eweniyi, co-Founder and COO at Piggyvest in both the UK and Nigeria, Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and Founder of AZA Finance in the UK and Hannah B. Acquah, CEO of Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association.

Each of these women has an aspect of her story which has not yet been told which if heard would give the necessary encouragement and direction to a potential significant contributor to the fintech industry. The Founders Peak is an Elevandi flagship session that presents a modern stage where extraordinary start-up founders from all around the world narrate the lesser-known stories of their entrepreneurial journeys that have influenced, not only their present, but also their entire entrepreneurial journey.

Over the coming days, Accra will witness the gathering of the best and most interested minds and personalities in the fintech world who will be working together to shape the narrative on the continent in terms of how we unleash Africa’s fintech and digital economic potential.

The 3i Africa Summit in Accra will certainly be the place to be for fintech investors, developers, user-entities and even students and enthusiasts from all over the world.

The 3i Africa Summit is expected to bring together key players in the financial, investment, and policy-regulatory domains in Africa.

This multimodal forum for policy discussions, international intellectual resource alignment, entrepreneurial pursuits and investment networking will foster important conversations and also strategic alliances to nurture the flourishing African digital economy and fintech sector.

Through this coordinated effort the three-day Summit will support the development of creative solutions made especially to handle Africa's unique problems and take advantage of its wealth of prospects.

