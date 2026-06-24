Afoko says return to NPP leadership driven by push to secure power for Bawumia’s presidency

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko, has stated that his return to active party leadership is driven by what he describes as a mission to help the party regain political power and ultimately see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia become President of Ghana.

Addressing party supporters across the Volta, Oti and Central Regions, Mr Afoko said his decision was not motivated by personal ambition but by a belief that the NPP is positioned for a political comeback if it resolves its internal divisions and rebuilds cohesion.

He emphasised that his focus is on power and how it can be used to advance national development, adding that the party must first restore unity before it can successfully appeal to voters again.

Mr Afoko also urged party elders and long-standing members to take the party’s declining parliamentary strength as a warning sign, pointing to its reduced seats in Parliament as evidence of the need for urgent restructuring and mobilisation.

He noted that the NPP’s parliamentary representation has fallen significantly in recent cycles, describing the trend as a signal that the party must “turn the corner” through collective effort and renewed discipline.

According to him, internal reconciliation is essential for rebuilding trust among members and restoring the party’s competitive edge ahead of future elections.

Mr Afoko’s campaign message, which he describes as the “3Rs”—Reunite, Rebuild, Recapture—centres on bringing together all factions within the party, strengthening grassroots structures from polling stations upwards, and positioning the NPP for a return to government.

He argued that without unity and strong organisational foundations, the party’s chances of electoral victory in 2028 would remain limited, stressing that cohesion remains the key to its political recovery.

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