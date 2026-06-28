All set for Joe Mettle’s Praise Reloaded 2026 at Accra Sports Stadium

Everything is in place for the 2026 edition of Praise Reloaded, the annual worship event hosted by award winning gospel musician Joe Mettle, which takes place this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Organised by Joe Mettle Ministries and powered by Reverb Studios and its partners, this year's event is themed The River, inspired by John 7:38, which speaks about rivers of living water flowing from those who believe in Christ.

Gates will open at 1:00 p.m., with the main worship experience scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free, although organisers have encouraged patrons to register in advance through the official Joe Mettle website to secure seating.

Ahead of the event, Joe Mettle released a new single titled Faithful, which serves as the anchor song for this year's edition and is currently available on major digital streaming platforms.

The 2026 lineup will feature performances by Joe Mettle and the Love Gift Band, alongside a number of celebrated gospel ministers from Ghana and Nigeria. Ghanaian acts on the bill include Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Minister Eugene Zuta and Bethel Revival Choir, while Nigerian gospel artistes Sunmisola Agbebi and Prospa Ochimana are also expected to minister.

Speaking ahead of the event, Joe Mettle said this year's theme reflects the work of the Holy Spirit and expressed his expectation for a powerful time of worship.

"This year's Praise Reloaded is themed 'The River' in reference to the Holy Spirit in John 7:38. There is this deep stirring and excitement within me about Praise Reloaded this Sunday. I am expecting a mighty move of God as we acknowledge the presence of the Holy Spirit and lift up songs of the Spirit in unity. I would like to encourage everyone to come with an expectation," he said.

Over the years, Praise Reloaded has grown into one of Ghana's most anticipated gospel gatherings, attracting thousands of worshippers annually for an evening of praise, worship and prayer. The 2026 edition follows last year's successful Festival of Gratitude, which was held at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

Joe Mettle also described this year's gathering as "a date with destiny," adding that he expects an atmosphere marked by breakthroughs, restoration, empowerment and spiritual renewal.

To ease transportation for worshippers, organisers have arranged buses at selected locations across Accra to convey attendees to the venue and back to designated destinations after the event.

Further updates and event information are available through Joe Mettle Ministries and Praise Reloaded GH's official social media platforms.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.