Ama Sey blames me for her defeat in the NPP Primaries – Kate Gyamfua 

The National Women’s Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua says former Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, also known as Ama Sey, has been avoiding her.
According to her, all attempts to reach out following their fallout in the parliamentary elections in 2020 has proven futile.
Madam Gyamfua said the former MP blames her for her defeat in the party’s parliamentary primaries in Akwatia.
When a call to Ama Sey goes through, the NPP Women’s leader said, she will hang up immediately she [Sey] hears her voice.
Madam Gyamfua in an interview expressed her readiness for reconciliation, though she has not offended Ama Sey.
“For us to be able to maintain power, everyone must get involved and for everyone the NPP has offended, you should forgive. Myself, for instance, the one person who is not on speaking terms with me is Ama Sey. I will show the text messages I’ve sent to her to you after this; I call her and when she hears my voice, she hangs up,” she said.
Madam Gyamfua said she is not giving up on her effort to reconcile with Ama Sey
“I am going to look for pastors to lead me, so I can go and apologise to her for all of us to work together in unity ahead of the December general elections,” the NPP National Women’s Organiser said in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.
Ama Sey made history in 2016 by defeating Baba Jamal, former NDC MP in a fierce contest, to become the first female MP for Akwatia.
