https://www.myjoyonline.com/amazon-launches-online-shopping-service-in-south-africa/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/amazon-launches-online-shopping-service-in-south-africa/
Africa

Amazon launches online shopping service in South Africa

Source: Reuters  
  8 May 2024 8:48pm

Amazon launched its online shopping service in South Africa on Tuesday, challenging several online retailers dominated by Naspers' Takealot.com.

Africa's most advanced economy is usually seen as a good entry point for companies to expand into the continent and Amazon could be doing the same, analysts have said in the past.

The launch of its service comes at a time when South Africa has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the pandemic created an opportunity for e-commerce to finally take hold, with retailers doubling down on investments in response.

Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points. Shoppers will get free delivery on first orders, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above 500 rand ($27.07), it said in a statement.

Customers in South Africa will be able to shop from a selection of local and international brands across 20 different product categories such as consumer electronics, home and small kitchen appliances, including international brands such as Apple, Amazon said.

More than 60% of the items sold in Amazon's stores globally are from independent sellers - most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

"Building a strong relationship with South African brands and businesses is incredibly important to us. We want Amazon.co.za to be the place where they can reach millions of customers," said Robert Koen, managing director of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

South Africa's growing and evolving retail sector has also attracted international fast fashion e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu, with their rapid rise driven by robust demand for their low-priced apparel. Temu launched in the country earlier this year.

Retailers are also doubling down on e-commerce investments as internet connectivity and smartphone penetration rises in the country.

($1 = 18.4720 rand)

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com