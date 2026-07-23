Ambassador James Victor Gbeho

With Gratitude for a Life Well Lived,

Togbi Agbesi Awusu II – Awadada of Anlo Dukor, Togbi Wenya III – Head of Loafe Clan of Anlo Dukor, Togbi Gbordzor III Dusi Fiaga of Anlo Dukor, Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI – Mia Fiaga of Anlo Dukor, Torgbui James – Ocloo V – Fiaga of Keta, The Royal Kukubor Stool – Vodza, Regent Geraldo de-Lima – Vodza, The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Speaker of Parliament - Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, National Chairman of NDC, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman. NDC Council of Elders, Mad. Esie Gasor Kukubor, Mr. George Gadzekpo, Mr. Vincent Gadzekpo Mrs. Veronica Abla Adika Agbodza, Mrs. Bridget Katsriku,

announce the passing of their beloved Patriarch H. E. AMB JAMES VICTOR GBEHO (a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former President of ECOWAS) on 13th June 2026.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

FRIDAY 24TH JULY 2026

NIGHT OF REMEMBRANCE

LASHIBI FUNERAL HOME

TIME: 6 PM- 9 PM

DRESS CODE: DARK COLOURS

THURSDAY 30TH JULY 2026

PRE-BURIAL MASS

HOLY SPIRIT CATHEDRAL, ADABRAKA, ACCRA.

TIME: 7 AM – 10 AM

DRESS CODE: DARK COLOURS

FRIDAY 31ST JULY 2026

STATE FUNERAL & LITURGICAL SERVICE

FORECOURT STATE HOUSE

TIME: 7 AM - 12 NOON

DRESS CODE: DESIGNATED FUNERAL CLOTH/BLACK

INTERMENT

PRIVATE BURIAL

WIDOW

Edith Adoley Gbeho

CHILDREN

Eric Gbeho

H.E. Anita Kokui ‘Kiki’ Gbeho -South Sudan

Kenneth Koblah Gbeho

Senam Kodzo Gbeho

GRAND CHILDREN

Yelinawo Gbeho

Setutsi Gbeho

Melike Mensah

Edinam Gbeho

Emefa Gbeho

Biko Senanu Gbeho

SIBLING

Mrs. Theresa Tetteh

BROTHER-IN -LAW

Prof. Ernest Dumor

DAUGHTERS- IN-LAWS

Mrs. Dorcas Gbeho

Mrs. Nevene Gbeho

NEPHEWS AND NIECES

Charles Gbeho

Philip Gbeho

Dr. Humphrey Gbeho

Rosaline Gbeho

Fui Gbeho

Prof. Korshie Dumor

Martei Tetteh

Hilda Merley Tetteh

Mrs. Naa Morkor Cudjoe

Emma Gbeho

Sebastian Gbeho

CHIEF MOURNERS

Mad. Yawo Evedzinawo – Vodza, Mad. Mansa Sebuabe (for the family – Vodza), Mad. Petrina Gbeho & siblings – Denu, Mr. Confidence Kodzo Gadzekpo & siblings – Accra, Wuta Ofei and related families, Bruce-Catlin and Bruce-Tagoe and related families, Madam Naa-Morkor Abrefa Busia and related families, Mrs. Elizabeth Fiadjoe & siblings – Accra, Mrs. Bridget Katsriku & sister – Accra, Mrs. Margaret Gadzekpo & children – Accra, Mad. Rosaline Gbeho & brother – Accra, Prof. Victor Patrick Yao Gadzekpo - Cape Coast, Mrs. Alice Parbey & siblings – Accra, Mrs. Edith Tay & brother – USA, Mr. Mliomor Dogbatse & siblings – Accra, Col. (Rtd) Chris Attitsogbe & sister – Accra, Prof. Foster Kwawu Amey & siblings – Accra, Dr. John Amuzu Gadzekpo & siblings – Accra, Mr. Gregory Ayaovi (for the family), Mr. Victor Azaletey & siblings – Ho, Mr. Kobla Ali Kukubor & siblings – Ho, Albert Magai Lutterodt – Accra, Mr. Moses Bedi – Accra, Mr. Alfred Agbosu – Accra, Mr. Patrick Sosu – Accra, Mr. Joseph Kpodo – Accra, Daniel Dotse Kukubor (for the family – Vodza), Mr. and Mrs. George Ofosuhene - Accra, Mrs. Peace Adjei – Accra, Mrs. Angelica Yeboa - Sunyani, Mad. Augusta Hevi (for the family – Accra), Mr. Anthony Desewu Esq – Accra, Mad. Mary Yawo Huzey (for the family - Vodza), Mad. Margaret Abui Sebuabe & siblings – Accra, Mad. Anastasia Gbagonah & siblings – Accra, Mr. Fui Sebuabe & siblings – Anloga, Batho Kofi Kukubor (for the family - Accra), Mr. Rock Dotse Sebuabe (for the family - Vodza), Mr. Dodzi Nyavor – Vodza.

All friends, family, and sympathisers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.