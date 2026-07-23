Ambassador James Victor Gbeho

Audio By Carbonatix
With Gratitude for a Life Well Lived,
- Togbi Agbesi Awusu II – Awadada of Anlo Dukor,
- Togbi Wenya III – Head of Loafe Clan of Anlo Dukor,
- Togbi Gbordzor III Dusi Fiaga of Anlo Dukor,
- Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI – Mia Fiaga of Anlo Dukor,
- Torgbui James – Ocloo V – Fiaga of Keta,
- The Royal Kukubor Stool – Vodza,
- Regent Geraldo de-Lima – Vodza,
- The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,
- Speaker of Parliament - Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin,
- National Chairman of NDC, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia,
- Chairman. NDC Council of Elders,
- Mad. Esie Gasor Kukubor,
- Mr. George Gadzekpo,
- Mr. Vincent Gadzekpo
- Mrs. Veronica Abla Adika Agbodza,
- Mrs. Bridget Katsriku,
announce the passing of their beloved Patriarch H. E. AMB JAMES VICTOR GBEHO (a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former President of ECOWAS) on 13th June 2026.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:
FRIDAY 24TH JULY 2026
NIGHT OF REMEMBRANCE
LASHIBI FUNERAL HOME
TIME: 6 PM- 9 PM
DRESS CODE: DARK COLOURS
THURSDAY 30TH JULY 2026
PRE-BURIAL MASS
HOLY SPIRIT CATHEDRAL, ADABRAKA, ACCRA.
TIME: 7 AM – 10 AM
DRESS CODE: DARK COLOURS
FRIDAY 31ST JULY 2026
STATE FUNERAL & LITURGICAL SERVICE
FORECOURT STATE HOUSE
TIME: 7 AM - 12 NOON
DRESS CODE: DESIGNATED FUNERAL CLOTH/BLACK
INTERMENT
PRIVATE BURIAL
WIDOW
Edith Adoley Gbeho
CHILDREN
Eric Gbeho
H.E. Anita Kokui ‘Kiki’ Gbeho -South Sudan
Kenneth Koblah Gbeho
Senam Kodzo Gbeho
GRAND CHILDREN
Yelinawo Gbeho
Setutsi Gbeho
Melike Mensah
Edinam Gbeho
Emefa Gbeho
Biko Senanu Gbeho
SIBLING
Mrs. Theresa Tetteh
BROTHER-IN -LAW
Prof. Ernest Dumor
DAUGHTERS- IN-LAWS
Mrs. Dorcas Gbeho
Mrs. Nevene Gbeho
NEPHEWS AND NIECES
Charles Gbeho
Philip Gbeho
Dr. Humphrey Gbeho
Rosaline Gbeho
Fui Gbeho
Prof. Korshie Dumor
Martei Tetteh
Hilda Merley Tetteh
Mrs. Naa Morkor Cudjoe
Emma Gbeho
Sebastian Gbeho
CHIEF MOURNERS
- Mad. Yawo Evedzinawo – Vodza,
- Mad. Mansa Sebuabe (for the family – Vodza),
- Mad. Petrina Gbeho & siblings – Denu,
- Mr. Confidence Kodzo Gadzekpo & siblings – Accra,
- Wuta Ofei and related families,
- Bruce-Catlin and Bruce-Tagoe and related families,
- Madam Naa-Morkor Abrefa Busia and related families,
- Mrs. Elizabeth Fiadjoe & siblings – Accra,
- Mrs. Bridget Katsriku & sister – Accra,
- Mrs. Margaret Gadzekpo & children – Accra,
- Mad. Rosaline Gbeho & brother – Accra,
- Prof. Victor Patrick Yao Gadzekpo - Cape Coast,
- Mrs. Alice Parbey & siblings – Accra,
- Mrs. Edith Tay & brother – USA,
- Mr. Mliomor Dogbatse & siblings – Accra,
- Col. (Rtd) Chris Attitsogbe & sister – Accra,
- Prof. Foster Kwawu Amey & siblings – Accra,
- Dr. John Amuzu Gadzekpo & siblings – Accra,
- Mr. Gregory Ayaovi (for the family),
- Mr. Victor Azaletey & siblings – Ho,
- Mr. Kobla Ali Kukubor & siblings – Ho,
- Albert Magai Lutterodt – Accra,
- Mr. Moses Bedi – Accra,
- Mr. Alfred Agbosu – Accra,
- Mr. Patrick Sosu – Accra,
- Mr. Joseph Kpodo – Accra,
- Daniel Dotse Kukubor (for the family – Vodza),
- Mr. and Mrs. George Ofosuhene - Accra,
- Mrs. Peace Adjei – Accra,
- Mrs. Angelica Yeboa - Sunyani,
- Mad. Augusta Hevi (for the family – Accra),
- Mr. Anthony Desewu Esq – Accra,
- Mad. Mary Yawo Huzey (for the family - Vodza),
- Mad. Margaret Abui Sebuabe & siblings – Accra,
- Mad. Anastasia Gbagonah & siblings – Accra,
- Mr. Fui Sebuabe & siblings – Anloga,
- Batho Kofi Kukubor (for the family - Accra),
- Mr. Rock Dotse Sebuabe (for the family - Vodza),
- Mr. Dodzi Nyavor – Vodza.
All friends, family, and sympathisers are cordially invited.
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