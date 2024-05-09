Amend reliefs seeking to disqualify Mahama from 2024 presidential election – Supreme Court directs Ken Kuranchie

The Supreme Court has ordered the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper, Kenneth Kuranchie, to adjust two of his claims in a legal action aimed at stopping former President John Mahama from contesting the 2024 Presidential elections.
Mr. Kuranchie’s lawsuit is challenging John Mahama’s eligibility for re-election in 2024.
Among other things, Mr. Kuranchie is seeking a declaration that upon true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, a presidential term is four years.
A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.
He is also seeking a declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, a former President of Ghana is not qualified to seek election as President of Ghana.
Joined to the suit are former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.
Mr. Kuranchie also wants the court to order the Speaker of Parliament to invoke and operationalise Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.
He further prays the court to direct Mr. Mahama to fully disclose to Parliament the term of his engagement as a flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
But during the court session on Wednesday, May 8, Mr. Kuranchie, who is also a private legal practitioner, requested permission to expand two of his reliefs by adding additional constitutional provisions.
This request was unopposed by the Respondents: Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, Counsel for former President John Mahama – Tony Lithur, and Lawyer for the Speaker of Parliament- Thaddeus Sory.
The panel chaired by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo with Justices Mariama Owusu, Avril Lovelace-Johnson, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Samuel Asiedu, Ernest Gaewu, and Yaw Darko Asare ordered Mr. Kuranchie to amend his claims by May 10, 2024.
