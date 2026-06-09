Anthony Dzamefe’s Caveman Watches earns Forbes Africa spotlight

Ghanaian entrepreneur and luxury watchmaker Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Caveman Watches, has earned a coveted feature in the Forbes Africa Ghana 2026: Africa Undiscovered Edition, marking another significant milestone in the brand’s journey from Accra to the global luxury market.

The feature, headlined “Redefining Luxury from Accra,” celebrates Caveman Watches' remarkable contribution to reshaping perceptions about African-made luxury products while positioning Ghana as a growing hub for world-class craftsmanship and innovation.

Forbes Africa highlighted the brand's commitment to precision, excellence, and ambition, recognizing Caveman Watches as a company that is challenging long-held notions about luxury manufacturing and proving that premium products can be designed and produced from Africa for a global audience.

Founded by Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, Caveman Watches has grown into one of Ghana’s most recognizable luxury brands, attracting customers across Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company has built its reputation on creating timepieces that blend contemporary design with African identity, offering a unique narrative within the competitive global watch industry.

The Forbes Africa recognition underscores the growing influence of African entrepreneurs who are building globally competitive brands while creating opportunities on the continent. It also shines a spotlight on Ghana’s emerging luxury sector, which continues to gain traction through innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking through the brand's vision, Caveman Watches has consistently championed the idea that African excellence deserves a place on the world stage. The company’s success story reflects a broader movement of African-owned businesses challenging conventional industry boundaries and establishing new standards of quality and prestige.

About Caveman Watches

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, Caveman Watches began as a small watch retail and repair venture driven by a passion for precision, craftsmanship, and storytelling. It has since grown into one of Africa’s leading indigenous luxury watch brands.

At its core, Caveman Watches promotes a bold philosophy: African luxury should be defined on African terms. Each timepiece is designed not only as a fashion statement but also as a cultural symbol, drawing inspiration from Ghanaian heritage, including Adinkra symbolism and traditional artistry.

Caveman Watches has established itself as a timepiece of choice among presidents, global icons and cultural tastemakers, counting President John Dramani Mahama, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sir Sam Jonah, Beyoncé, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Angélique Kidjo, Akon and Don Jazzy among its distinguished clientele.

Over the years, the brand has gained international recognition and gained endorsement from New York Times while maintaining strong local roots, positioning itself as part of a growing movement of African luxury brands competing on the global stage.

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