Ariana Grande was carried in ‘asleep’ for Met Gala 2024 performance

Ariana Grande on stage at the 2024 Met Gala. PHOTO: KEVIN MAZUR/MG24/GETTY IMAGES FOR THE MET MUSEUM/VOGUE

Ariana Grande brought the magic to the 2024 Met Gala.

Not only did the 30-year-old actress and singer make a Wicked appearance on the red carpet at the May 6 event alongside her costar Cynthia Erivo, but she also surprised guests at fashion's biggest night with a dazzling performance.

It wouldn't be a true Ariana Grande performance, though (especially one at the Met Gala), without a twist — in this case, a play on the evening's "Sleeping Beauties" theme.

Grande didn't simply step onto the stage for her performance. She was carried onto the stage while "asleep" before gently being placed down to begin singing. A clip was shared to her TikTok with the caption, "once upon a dream," showing off her grand entrance.

Once she made it to the stage, Grande eventually stripped down to a dreamy fairy-inspired look by Maison Margiela. She wore a tight-fitting corset with sheer layers of dreamy fabric from the house's spring/summer 2024 couture collection. "Butterflies" placed near her eyes further enhanced the woodland fairy vibe.

Ariana Grande on stage at 2024 Met Gala. KEVIN MAZUR/MG24/GETTY IMAGES FOR THE MET MUSEUM/VOGUE

"Had the honor and most special time performing at @metmuseum in @maisonmargiela by the one and only, most brilliant angel of all @jgalliano (how i wept in our fitting !!!!)… working on this performance was an experience i will cherish forever," she wrote on Instagram.

Grande went on to thank a whole host of people for making her evening epic — including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — and concluded with a nod to Erivo.

"thank you to the divine and magical @cynthiaerivo for joining me in the end and for lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could. it was my honour to have you and to sing with you as always. i love you !"

Grande and Erivo, 37, hit the Met steps together before heading inside the event.

The "Supernatural" singer wore a custom Loewe look designed by Jonathan Anderson, and the bodice was made of mother of pearl. She told Vogue on the red carpet that it was the perfect piece for her, as pearl is her birthstone.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Met Gala. JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

As for the Bad Times at the El Royale actress, she wore a black, tuxedo-style look created by Thom Browne. Her look consisted of a black sequin and lurex embroidery tailored jacket and skirt with silk satin lacing detail with an overlay of 2,000 pink silk moiré petals and 3D beaded insects individually sewn all over with a white shirt, black silk satin tie and black shoes.

