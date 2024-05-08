Ariana Grande was carried in ‘asleep’ for Met Gala 2024 performance

Ariana Grande brought the magic to the 2024 Met Gala.
Not only did the 30-year-old actress and singer make a Wicked appearance on the red carpet at the May 6 event alongside her costar Cynthia Erivo, but she also surprised guests at fashion's biggest night with a dazzling performance.
It wouldn't be a true Ariana Grande performance, though (especially one at the Met Gala), without a twist — in this case, a play on the evening's "Sleeping Beauties" theme.
Grande didn't simply step onto the stage for her performance. She was carried onto the stage while "asleep" before gently being placed down to begin singing. A clip was shared to her TikTok with the caption, "once upon a dream," showing off her grand entrance.
@arianagrande once upon a dream… @Vogue original sound - arianagrande
Once she made it to the stage, Grande eventually stripped down to a dreamy fairy-inspired look by Maison Margiela. She wore a tight-fitting corset with sheer layers of dreamy fabric from the house's spring/summer 2024 couture collection. "Butterflies" placed near her eyes further enhanced the woodland fairy vibe.
What Happens Inside the Met Gala? These Fun Pics from Monday Night Offer a Glimpse
"Had the honor and most special time performing at @metmuseum in @maisonmargiela by the one and only, most brilliant angel of all @jgalliano (how i wept in our fitting !!!!)… working on this performance was an experience i will cherish forever," she wrote on Instagram.
@voguemagazine #arianagrande surprised the guests at the 2024 #MetGala original sound - Vogue
Grande went on to thank a whole host of people for making her evening epic — including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — and concluded with a nod to Erivo.
"thank you to the divine and magical @cynthiaerivo for joining me in the end and for lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could. it was my honour to have you and to sing with you as always. i love you !"
@voguemagazine The mic was on and the vibes were high during #arianagrande's surprise performance at the 2024 #MetGala original sound - Vogue
Grande and Erivo, 37, hit the Met steps together before heading inside the event.
The "Supernatural" singer wore a custom Loewe look designed by Jonathan Anderson, and the bodice was made of mother of pearl. She told Vogue on the red carpet that it was the perfect piece for her, as pearl is her birthstone.
The Best Jewelry Moments at the 2024 Met Gala, from Cardi B's Green Gems to Pam Anderson's 200-Carat Necklace
As for the Bad Times at the El Royale actress, she wore a black, tuxedo-style look created by Thom Browne. Her look consisted of a black sequin and lurex embroidery tailored jacket and skirt with silk satin lacing detail with an overlay of 2,000 pink silk moiré petals and 3D beaded insects individually sewn all over with a white shirt, black silk satin tie and black shoes.
Latest Stories
-
We’ll extend the duration of the Limited Voters’ Registration exercise if need be – EC assures
21 mins
-
Ghanaian arts educator honoured by Creative Education International
22 mins
-
Limited registration: EC instructs district officers to transition to offline mode
28 mins
-
Bawumia promises to establish a Minerals Development Bank when elected president
30 mins
-
Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services
39 mins
-
Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development
1 hour
-
Gold Fields Ltd announces new leadership in Ghana
2 hours
-
I disagree with unfettered access to court cases in live broadcast – Prof Appiagyei-Atua
3 hours
-
Sulemana Braimah advocates gradual implementation of live courtroom coverage
3 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Allowing live coverage will reduce ‘pollution of proceedings’ – Dafeamakpor
3 hours
-
GJA expresses concerns over live court coverage; fears abuse by some members
3 hours
-
MFWA opposes uncontrolled access to live court proceedings for press
4 hours
-
Ferry on Oti breaks down leaving drivers and passengers stranded
5 hours
-
Fidelity Bank uplifts Abbeykope D/A Basic School with new classrooms and renovations
6 hours
-
Nigeria invites bids for 12 new oil blocks, promises fair process
6 hours