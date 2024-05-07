Best looks from the Met Gala 2024

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya for Met Gala 2024 (Credit: GETTY IMAGES)

The Met Gala 2024 is finally here, and the stars will be all in bloom!

For the dress code “A Garden in Time,” based on the exhibit’s theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” stars including the evening’s co-chairs Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny will bring their style A-game to the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to help raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute.

And what happens once they’re inside? It’s mysterious for a reason, thanks to these surprising rules they have to follow.

We include all of the most major looks worth seeing here on some of your favourite celebrities.

Will they be among the most controversial looks ever, or make the list of the best of all time? Will any guests surprise us, or will we be seeing some of the regular attendees including Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker?

Kim Kardashian

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Kim Kardashian wears a tightly corseted metallic brocade gown with an open lace piecework skirt and a knit shrug with a Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

JOHN SHEARER / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade wars a lilac Atelier Versace suit with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery, and Gabrielle Union goes full mermaid in a sequin Michael Kors Collectionallison gown with a lavender bodice that descends into green sequins that mimic scales, plus Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Cardi B

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Cardi B stands tall in an ocean of black tulle.

Zendaya

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Zendaya, one of the night’s co-chairs, wears a custom Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano that called back to one of his past designs for Christian Dior, consisting of sapphire and forest green tulle, plus 3D grape and feather detailing and a matching hat.

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

She then changed into another gown, an off-the-shoulder black gown with long train and fresh floral headpiece (vintage Givenchy Haute Couture by John Galliano, purchased at Rita Watnick- LILY et Cie) for her final pass up the Met steps.

Anok Yai

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Anok Yai wears a catsuit embroidered with nearly 100,000 Swarovski crystals, with lab-grown diamond jewelry by the brand.

Elle Fanning

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Elle Fanning wears a sheer, iridescent gown with moulded 3D flowers at each shoulder, plus Cartier jewellery.

Kendall Jenner

GETTY IMAGES

Kendall Jenner wears an illusion two-piece black glittery gown with bronze fringe and Lorraine Schwrtz jewellery.

Sarah Jessica Parker

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a beige gown with visible boning and silver-and-lace embroidery with matching boots and hat, a silver evening bag and jewelry by Briony Raymond and Marlo Laz.

Amanda Seyfried

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Amanda Seyfried selects a silver ballgown with padded hips and floral embellishment by Prada, with a matching headpiece.

Demi Moore

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Demi Moore wears a striking gown with padded hips and sculpted cape ornamented with an oversized flower print and spiky accents, plus Cartier jewellery.

Kerry Washington

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Kerry Washington wears a violet velvet gown with floral details at the hips and train and Yeprem jewellery.

Ayo Edebiri

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Ayo Edebiri’s lace Loewe gown goes ombré from pure white to full colour, and she adds Maison Boucheron jewellery.

Kaia Gerber

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Kaia Gerber strikes a pose in a strapless Prada gown made up of iridescent paillettes, plus Tiffany & Co. morganite-and-diamond jewellery.

Serena Williams

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Serena Williams goes for the gold in a high-shine pleated and gilded Balenciaga Couture gown with black opera gloves, black boots and dazzling Messika jewellery.

Demi Lovato

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Demi Lovato makes her return to the Met Gala in a silver strapless gown with silver flowers along the train, plus De Beers jewellery.

Sydney Sweeney

GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney wears a full-skirted baby blue Miu Miu gown with floral embroidery and bold black accents (including her bob hairstyle), with De Beers jewellery.

Sabrina Carpenter

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Isn’t Sabrina Carpenter’s retro strapless gown with a cloud of periwinkle tulle sweet? I guess so.

Cara Delevingne

GETTY IMAGES

Cara Delevingne dons a chain mail-inspired breastplate and headpiece and cuffs, all by Vrai, with a fitted ivory skirt.

Jennifer Lopez

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Co-chair Jennifer Lopez wears a dramatic and sheer champagne gown with sculptural silver beading, a coordinating Tyler Ellis clutch and a gazillion carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. (She did promise fans her look was “not about comfort!”)

Nicole Kidman

DAVID FISHER/SHUTTERSTOCK

Nicole Kidman’s fitted ivory Balenciaga ballgown opens to reveal tiers of black organza. She finishes the look with lots of Harry Winston diamonds.

Kylie Jenner

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Kylie Jenner wears a fitted ivory strapless gown with train and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Gigi Hadid

GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid’s off-the-shoulder Thom Browne gown, with black-trimmed ruffles and yellow roses, makes a major statement. She adds Chopard jewellery.

Lily Gladstone

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Lily Gladstone wears a dazzling black gown and cape with a constellation of stars scattered across.

Matt Damon & Luciana Damon

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Matt Damon wears a classic tux by Dior with Piaget watch and his wife Luciana wars a white gown with pleated bodice and attached high collar, plus silver jewels.

Brie Larson

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Brie Larson wears a burnt orange satin sheath with glittering embroidery and a pale lavender sheer overlay by Prada, plus shoes by the brand and Fred Leighton jewellery.

Lana Del Rey

MATT BARON/SHUTTERSTOCK

Lana Del Rey’s gown gives “lost in the woods” thanks to its 3D branches and veil.

Doja Cat

GETTY IMAGES

Doja Cat trades her towel outside her hotel for a wet-look white gown and matching makeup.

Michelle Williams

GETTY IMAGES

Michelle Williams accents her shimmering Chanel creation (with its full tulle coat topper) with a new pink pixie. Chanel High Jewelry finishes the look.

Keke Palmer

GETTY IMAGES

Keke Palmer wears a metallic gold custom Marc Jacobs gown with unravelling effect, plus Almasika.

Michelle Yeoh

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Michelle Yeoh wears a strapless gown by Balenciaga Couture made of sculpted aluminium, with major Cindy Chao jewellery.

Lizzo

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Lizzo makes a major statement with her corseted and embroidered gown with sculptural headpiece and hem, plus Stuart Weitzman heels.

Meg Ryan

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Meg Ryan wears a black Michael Kors Collection gown with sheer bodice, full skirt and strategically placed sequin flowers, plus turquoise and amethyst Cartier jewels.

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Chase Stokes wears a Michael Kors Collection sequin suit shirtless with Loree Rodkin jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes and Kelsea Ballerini does a sheer strategic pink-and-orange floral Michael Kors Collection with Simon G. jewelry and Santoni shoes.

Venus Williams

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Venus Williams wears a strapless Marc Jacobs gown covered in mirrored discs with De Beers jewellery.

Camila Cabello

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Camila Cabello’s rose gold chain mail-esque gown has a plunging neckline, high slit and purposefully distressed skirt. She adds a mirrored clutch.

Rachel Zegler

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Rachel Zegler wears a fully-sequined powder blue Michael Kors Collection gown with a V-neckline and matching opera coat with sheer sequin sleeves, plus Chopard jewellery.

Pamela Anderson

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Pamela Anderson wears an ivory off-the-shoulder gown with Pandora jewels and a striking updo with Noel Stewart headpiece.

Mindy Kaling

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Mindy Kaling wears a sculptural almond-coloured gown with elaborate pleating and sparkling details throughout.

Barry Keoghan

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Barry Keoghan wore a brown velvet Burberry suit with a top hat, plus David Yurman jewellery and Omega watch.

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

ALIAH ANDERSON/GETTY

One of the night’s co-chairs, Chris Hemsworth, wears a cream three-piece suit with plenty of pecs on display and Chopard jewellery; his wife wears a high-necked golden gown over a Wolford bodysuit, with matching floral crown.

Naomi Campbell

GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell is always a classic in her sky blue fringe Burberry gown worn with jewelry by Suzanne Kalan and Briony Raymond.

Jodie Turner-Smith

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Jodie Turner-Smith wears an ivory Burberry gown with sheer lace overlay with feather hem and Chopard jewellery.

Shakira

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Shakira wears a strapless scarlet Carolina Herrera gown with full sleeves that evoke roses, plus Cartier jewellery (catch that ruby brooch on her gown) and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Ariana Grande

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Ariana Grande wears a strapless Loewe gown with structured corset and pale rainbow details in the ballgown skirt, plus Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

Lil Nas X

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Lil Nas X’s ivory suit with a full-length coat and silver detailing comes with an elaborate belt. He adds a floral Jennifer Behr brooch and David Yurman jewellery.

Sarah Paulson

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Sarah Paulson wears a pale pink bow-bedecked sheath by Prada.

Tyla

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Tyla nodded to the “sands of time” with her moulded-to-her-body dress that required her to be carried up the stairs.

Steven Yeun

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Steven Yeun wears a floral brocade suit over a vest with jewelled button and strolls with a gold-accented umbrella, all Thom Brown, with a glam Cartier watch.

Eíza Gonzalez

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Eíza Gonzalez wears an ivory and pale pink gown with a petal effect at the bodice and train, plus striking Cartier gems.

Penélope Cruz

GETTY IMAGES

Penélope Cruz wears off-the-shoulder Chanel Haute Couture with alternating tiers of lace and jewellery by the brand.

Jessica Biel

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Jessica Biel wears a plunging flamingo-pink gown with matching opera coat and bold appliqué all over.

Kylie Minogue

GETTY IMAGES

Kylie Minogue wears a sequin tank gown that gives the effect of distressed denim, plus Cartier jewellery.

Lily James

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Lily James wears a pale pink gown with 3D black tulip appliqués and train plus Maison Boucheron jewellery.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

MATT BARON/SHUTTERSTOCK

Da’Vine Joy Randolph puts a modern spin on a classic silhouette by doing it in Gap denim, courtesy of Gap Inc.’s new creative director Zac Posen. Chopard gems complete the look.

Bad Bunny

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

One of the night’s co-chairs, Bad Bunny, wears a romantic navy jacket and pants with scarlet stripe, with a Renaissance-style hat, custom fabric bouquet and jewelled sunglasses — all Maison Margiela by John Galliano. (And yes, his Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela shoes look like hooves.)

Rosalía

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Rosalía wears a black Dior Haute Couture gown with belted train and veil, plus jewellery by the line.

Jamie Dornan

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Jamie Dornan puts a twist on the classic morning suit, mixing pinstripes, bouclé and a periwinkle vest, all by Loewe.

Rebecca Hall

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Rebecca Hall wears a lavender Danielle Frankel gown with allover floral embroidery on the dress and sheer overlay and cape, plus painted flowers on her shoulders.

Ed Sheeran

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Ed Sheeran wears a retro-inspired Stella McCartney suit with Vrai jewels.

Janelle Monáe

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Janelle Monáe wears a paillette bikini-style gown with a matching iridescent neckpiece and Reza jewellery.

Naomi Watts

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Naomi Watts wears a black Balenciaga Couture gown with a full satin jacket and white gloves.

Uma Thurman

GETTY IMAGES

Uma Thurman wears an iridescent dusty blue corseted gown with a gathered skirt and 3D feathers and flowers at her shoulders by Tory Burch, plus Fred Leighton jewellery.

Emily Ratajkowski

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Emily Ratajkowski wears a barely-there gown featuring sequins embroidered in a graduated feather motif, shoes by Rene Caovilla and jewelry by Chopard and Briony Raymond.

Taraji P. Henson

CINDY ORD/MG24/GETTY

Taraji P. Henson wears a pale yellow and pink Simkhai gown with sheer details, Buccellati jewelry and floral hairpieces.

Queen Latifah & Eboni Nichols

DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES

Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols each top their black Thom Browne gowns (Queen Latifah’s with bird-of-paradise embroidery) with voluminous black-and-white coats.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the Met Gala 2024. DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Ashley Graham attends in a chain mail-esque halter gown with laced corset bodice and embroidered floral detail, plus 30+ carats of Jared diamonds.

Jennie

GETTY IMAGES

Jennie wears a cutout cobalt mini with a skirt that connects to the shoulder and caped train, plus a pearlescent belly chain.

Jonathan Bailey

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Jonathan Bailey finishes his white dinner jacket with two pale pink rosettes in a look by Loewe, plus an Omega watch.

Nicki Minaj

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Nicki Minaj’s structured yellow mini pops with dozens of colourful 3D flowers.

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Taika Waititi wears a full leather look with Jacob & Co. jewellery and Rita Ora wears considerably less, all in fringe with Buccellati jewellery.

Josh O’Connor

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Josh O’Connor wears a Loewe tux with split tails over an eyelet shirt and textured floral clogs.

Linda Evangelista

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Linda Evangelista returns to the Met Gala red carpet in a draped white drop-waist gown and sheer gloves with Ana Khouri jewellery.

Taylor Russell

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Taylor Russell wears a fitted gown with a wood-grain motif bodice, painted floral detail at the torso and draped white skirt by Loewe, plus Fred Leighton jewellery.

Matthew Macfadyen & Keeley Hawes

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES

Matthew Macfadyen wears a blue velvet tux while his wife Keeley Hawes wears a vivid abstract print gown.

Usher

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Usher wears a cape, hat and clutches a red rose. Lorraine Schwartz rubies complete the look.

Gwendoline Christie

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Gwendoline Christie prepares to host the pre-show in a red velvet gown with black tulle tiered cape, plus mustard Christian Louboutin heels.

Morgan Spector

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Morgan Spector accents his red double-breasted Willy Chavarria tux with oversized poppies at the lapel and David Yurman jewellery.

Cynthia Erivo

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Cynthia Erivo accents her crop-top Thom Browne skirt suit with pink petals and carries a pink top-handle bag, worn with Roberto Coin jewelry and a Jennifer Behr accessory.

Riley Keough

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Riley Keough wears Chanel with a sheer stomach panel with accessories by the brand.

Rebecca Ferguson

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Rebecca Ferguson wears a fully sequined gown with raven motif on the skirt and opera coat, plus built-in gloves, all by Thom Browne.

Mike Faist

MATT BARON/SHUTTERSTOCK

Mike Faist finishes off his nautical Loewe look with a glittering turnip-inspired brooch.

Jonathan Groff

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Jonathan Groff wears a black suit with sparkling floral details along the jacket’s hem.

Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe

JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES

Eddie Redmayne (in an Omega watch) and his wife Hannah Bagshawe wear black-and-white ensembles that look to be made in the same motif.

Dan Levy

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Dan Levy’s classic suit fades a into bright floral motif, thanks to Loewe.

Cailee Spaeny

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Cailee Spaeny wears a Miu Miu high-neck gown with crystal floral embroidery.

Odell Beckham Jr.

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Odell Beckham Jr. wears a black suit with vibrant floral and bird embroidery and lace trim with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Greta Lee

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Greta Lee’s sheer white Loewe gown stands out thanks to its 3D flowers and sculpted neckline. She completes the look with De Beers diamonds.

Zoe Saldaña

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Zoe Saldaña wears a beige slip dress with brown boots and a logo belt with Maison Boucheron jewellery.

Alia Bhatt

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Alia Bhatt wears a mint Sabyasachi sari with glittering trim and vintage rose print, plus tons of gems in her hair, on her ears and fingers.

Irina Shayk

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Irina Shayk wears a shining silver spaghetti strap gown with cuffs and a major choker, all by Swarovski.

Emma Mackey

MATT BARON/SHUTTERSTOCK

Emma Mackey wears a pale pink gown with ruffled elements and golden jewellery.

Colman Domingo

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Colman Domingo wears a white double-breasted jacket with black lapel detail and caped sleeves over wide-legged pants, all by Willy Chavarria, plus David Yurman jewellery, and carries calla lilies.

Chloe Sevigny

DAVID FISHER/SHUTTERSTOCK

Chloe Sevigny wears a “ripped bodice” gown with Ana Khouri jewellery.

Christian Cowan & Sam Smith

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith wear complementary black and white double-breasted suits fastened with golden roses.

Gayle King

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Gayle King chooses chartreuse with a floral-inspired gathered skirt.

Hari Nef

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Hari Nef’s H&M dress was made out of “translucent, mother-of-pearl paillettes and sequins” and a pale pink taffeta bow.

Elizabeth Debicki

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Elizabeth Debicki wears a bronze Dior Haute Couture gown with a matching floral fascinator by the line and Dior jewellery.

Madelyn Cline

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Madelyn Cline wears an ivory Tommy Hilfiger shirting-inspired gown with tulle floral details on the full skirt.

Jeff Goldblum

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Jeff Goldblum accents his Prada overcoat with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and a spare pair of glasses.

Lauren Sánchez

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Lauren Sánchez makes her Met Gala debut in a black strapless gown with a mosaic-inspired floral motif on the skirt and lots of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Greta Gerwig

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Greta Gerwig is officially done with Barbie pink in her glittery all-black gown with attached cape.

Ben Simmons

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Ben Simmons truly wears “A Garden in Time” with his rose-accented plaid-shouldered overcoat by Thom Browne with clock-face briefcase.

Dove Cameron & Damiano David

JOHN SHEARER / GETTY IMAGES

Dove Cameron wears a sheer gown with pieced-together floral fabric and Damiano David wears a plunging sheer lace suit.

Donald Glover

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Donald Glover wears a wide-legged double-breasted bisque-colour suit by Saint Laurent, plus Cartier jewellery.

Awkwafina

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Awkwafina wears an ivory full-skirt H&M gown with textured details on the bodice and matching bag, plus Graziela jewellery.

Ambika Mod

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Ambika Mod wears a white strapless Loewe gown with a trompe l’oeil silhouette on the bodice.

Lena Waithe

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Lena Waithe wears an embroidered three-piece leather look by Etro.

Alexander Skarsgard

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Alexander Skarsgard wore custom Calvin Klein.

Nicholas Galitzine

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Nicholas Galitzine wears a classic Fendi suit with EF Collection earring.

Hugh Jackman

GETTY IMAGES

Hugh Jackman wears a classic tuxedo.

Phoebe Dynevor

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Phoebe Dynevor wears a draped sheer pale pink gown with lace details.

Charli XCX

ANGELA WEISS/AFP VIA GETTY

Charli XCX wears a gown that’s deconstructing itself with a DYNE ring.

Simone Ashley

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Simone Ashley wears a midnight blue and navy striped gown with a cutout at the bodice.

Alton Mason

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETT

Alton Mason wears a tweed Thom Browne tuxedo with an undone shirt under a bouclé puffer with major boots.

Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

Seth Meyers and his wife wear coordinating classic black-and-white looks.

Emma Chamberlain

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Emma Chamberlain is one of the night’s pre-show hosts in a burgundy lace gown with train and matching eyeshadow, which she described as “decaying.”

Allison Williams

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Allison Williams wears a plunging sweetheart neckline floral gown by Michael Kors Collection and Jennifer Behr accessories in her hair.

La La Anthony

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

La La Anthony’s black gown has a lace bodice and photorealistic representation of a rose on its mermaid skirt, which she echoes in her jewelled clutch.

Jon Batiste

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Jon Batiste wears a floral waistcoat under his suit jacket (all custom Dunhill) and adds bold Cartier jewellery.

Lea Michele

GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele, who is due with her second child, wears an aquamarine one-shoulder gown with floral details at the shoulder and a matching tulle cape.

Jude Law

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Jude Law wears a simple Atelier Versace tux.

Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES

A blond Adrien Brody is accompanied by his Marchesa designer love, Georgina Chapman, wearing an ombré petal-inspired gown.

Jerry Seinfeld & Jessica Seinfeld

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld both wear Chanel.

Huma Abedin

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Huma Abedin wears a Kelly green gown with butterfly appliqués.

Quannah Chasinghorse

GETTY IMAGES

Quannah Chasinghorse wears a striking H&M gown in “forget-me-not blue” as a tribute to Alaska’s state flower, with off-the-shoulder neckline, plus and embroidered belt and earrings by Indigenous-founded brand Dickson Designs.

Dua Lipa

GETTY IMAGES

Dua Lipa wears a corset, lace skirt and feathered cape by Marc Jacobs with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Anna Wintour

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Anna Wintour hosts the evening in a black coat with 3D floral detailing worn over a white gown, all Loewe.

Cole Escola

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Oh Mary!‘s Cole Escola wears a bridal-inspired suit with a veiled hat, loafers and a dog-shaped straw purse filled with carnations.

fka Twigs

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

fka Twigs wears a glittery two-piece with looped yarn cloak from Stella McCartney plus Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Karlie Kloss

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Karlie Kloss wore a pale pink Swarovski Haute Couture creation.

James Corden & Julia Carey

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

James Corden wears a simple tux and his wife wears a rose-pink Emilia Wickstead gown with 3D floral appliqué.

Angel Reese

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Angel Reese wears a plunging mint feathered mini with a sheer long skirt underneath and matching Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Sebastian Stan

JOHN SHEARER/WIREIMAGE

Sebastian Standecorates his all-black look with Cartier jewellery.

Teyana Taylor

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Teyana Taylor updates a scarlet gown with an 1800s silhouette and coordinating updo with a high slit and barely-there sandals, plus David Yurman jewellery.

Jaden Smith & Willow Smith

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Jaden Smith (in Thom Browne) and Willow Smith (in Dior Haute Couture) do sibling coordination in stylish structured jackets.

Karol G

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Karol G wears a beige gown with visible boning and a broken mirror-esque appliqué with matching boots (all Marc Jacobs) plus a jewelled Messika headpiece.

Alison Oliver

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Alison Oliver’s glittery jacket and leggings combo is complemented by a patchwork floral lining, all by Loewe.

Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Kieran Culkin wears a KidSuper suit with Fred Leighton jewellery and Manolo Blahnik shoes; his wife wears a sunshine yellow dress with Fred Leighton jewellery.

Camila Mendes & Joseph Altuzarra

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Camila Mendes (with designer Joseph Altuzarra) wears a beige sequin halter with rosette at the neckline and Effy Jewelry.

Andrew Scott

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Andrew Scott wears a sleeveless suit by Atelier Versace with a metallic belt, plus gold jewellery by Maison Boucheron and David Yurman.

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble coordinate in white attire (plus some giant emeralds from Lorraine Schwartz for Kris).

Adwoa Aboah

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Adwoa Aboah revealed her baby bump in a two-piece H&M with Anita Ko and Piaget jewellery.

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin wear double-breasted wide-legged monochromatic looks with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Gracie Abrams

GETTY IMAGES

Gracie Abrams wears black and pink Chanel.

Sienna Miller

JEFF KRAVITZ/FILMMAGIC

Sienna Miller wears tiered white lace with studded heels.

Iris Law

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Iris Law wears an Atelier Versace gown with a stained glass effect and David Yurman jewels.

Jack Harlow

GETTY IMAGES

Jack Harlow wears a powder-gray tuxedo by Dior.

Storm Reid

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Storm Reid tops a black bustier and mint ballgown skirt with a leather jacket and handbag, plus Pomellato jewellery.

Erykah Badu

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Erykah Badu wears a red gown with oversized coat consisting of several floral motifs.

Bee Shaffer

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer wars a black-and-white lace gown with Briony Raymond jewels.

Alexandra Daddario

DAVID FISHER/SHUTTERSTOCK

Alexandra Daddario wears a Dior Haute Couture gown of moss-green lace overlay with a black belt atop nude bra and briefs, plus Effy Jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Charlie Hunnam

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Charlie Hunnam wears a navy Brioni suit with sparkling necklaces and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Camila Morrone

DAVID FISHER/SHUTTERSTOCK

Camila Morrone wears a puffy shirt with a feathered skirt, in a full look by Chanel.

Anok Yai

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Anok Yai wears a catsuit embroidered with nearly 100,000 Swarovski crystals, with lab-grown diamond jewellery by the brand.

Lewis Hamilton

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Lewis Hamilton wears a shimmering Burberry look embroidered on the inside with a quote from the poem “The Gardener,” plus Briony Raymond jewellery.

Isabelle Huppert

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Isabelle Huppert wears a custom-made Balenciaga based on a wedding dress from her family.

Laufey

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Laufey wears an elaborately ruffled pink gown with a Jennifer Behr veil.

Jeremy Strong & Emma Wall

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Jeremy Strong and Emma Wall both wear ivory with embellishment, all by Loro Piana.

Paloma Elsesser

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

Paloma Elsesser wears a 3D-printed metallic bodice with taffeta skirt by H&M and Michael Schmidt Studios.

Brooklyn Beckham

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Brooklyn Beckham wears an ivory three-piece Dior suit with Piaget watch.

Maria Sharapova

JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY

Maria Sharapova wears a daffodil yellow gown with complementary opera cape created by Prabal Gurung using Boll & Branch fabric.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY

Amelia Gray Hamlin wears a yellow bubble mini with flowers inside the skirt with Messika jewels and Alexandre Birman shoes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.