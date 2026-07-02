Asamoah, Ameyaw-Akumfi ordered to open defence in $2m Sky Train case

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, has announced that the High Court has dismissed a submission of no case filed by former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Chief Executive Officer, Solomon Asamoah, and former GIIF Board Chairman, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, in the ongoing criminal trial involving an alleged US$2 million financial loss to the state.
The case, Republic v Solomon Asamoah & Another, commonly referred to as the "Sky Train" case, centres on a US$2 million payment made in 2019 by GIIF for an equity stake in the project development company. The state alleges the payment was made without board approval for a rail system that was never built, amounting to causing financial loss to the Republic and dissipating public funds
In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 2, Justice Srem-Sai disclosed that the two accused persons had argued that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to warrant them being called upon to defend themselves.
According to him, the court rejected that argument after considering the evidence led by the prosecution.
The Deputy Attorney-General said the High Court has consequently directed Mr Asamoah and Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to open their defence and explain why they should not be convicted in connection with the alleged loss of US$2 million to the nation.
"The Court has since directed them to open their defence and give reasons why they should not be convicted for causing US$2 million loss to the nation," Justice Srem-Sai stated.
He commended the prosecution team for its work throughout the trial, expressing appreciation to the State Attorneys and investigators from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for their efforts.
"Gratitude to our team of State Attorneys and BNI investigators who have worked tirelessly in the past months to make this possible," he wrote.
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