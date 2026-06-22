Ashanti Health Directorate fights Neglected Tropical Diseases with distribution of free medications

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has launched a mass drug administration campaign targeted at eliminating river blindness and bilharziasis across nine endemic districts in the region.

The endemic districts have been identified as Ahafo North, Asante Mampong, Atwima Mponua, Offinso North, and Ejura Sekyeredumase.

Others are the Sekyere East and Central districts, Sekyere Kumawu, and Sekyere Afram Plains.

Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng tells journalists this campaign is to interrupt the transmission of these Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), which primarily afflict communities located near rivers and water bodies.

Communities along the Afram and Tano rivers and their tributaries have been identified as endemic areas.

The Regional Health Directorate has, through coordinated efforts, achieved between 80 and 87% therapeutic coverage over the last two years.

But despite the successes chalked up, the region is still faced with neglected tropical diseases.

Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng says, an integrated health exercise to disrupt the mode of transmission of river blindness and bilharzia will take place between June 20 and July 3rd, 2026.

He rules out complacency as the region strives to exceed the World Health Organization's 80% coverage benchmark in each participating community.

“Neglected tropical diseases continue to affect some of our communities, especially those living near rivers, streams, and water bodies.These diseases can cause severe health complications including visual impairment, blindness, skin diseases, blood in urine, kidney damage, poor school performance, and reduced productivity among adults. Figures of clients who were treated on suspicion of the disease in Ashanti Region from 2021 to 2025.For onchocerciasis, from 2021, we treated 87 people; 2022, 44; 2023, 104; 2024, 46; and 2025, 160. Schistosomiasis: in 2021, we treated 436 people with symptoms; in 2022, we treated 548 people with symptoms; in 2023, 294; 2024, 298; and 2025, 401,” he revealed.

“But the good news is that these diseases are preventable and can also be eliminated through sustained community participation in mass drug administration,” Dr. Adomako-Boateng added.

Dr. Adomako Boateng is encouraging full public cooperation and participation as the Directorate deploys safe, effective, and completely free ivermectin for river blindness and praziquantel for bilharzia medications.

“In Ashanti Region, the mass drug administration program has consistently recorded commendable performances.Therapeutic coverage in the targeted onchocerciasis districts has generally ranged from between 80 to 87% over the past two years.These achievements demonstrate the commitment of our communities and our gallant health workers.However, to interrupt disease transmission and move closer to elimination, the World Health Organization recommends achieving and sustaining at least 80% therapeutic coverage of the eligible population in all endemic communities.Our goal this year is therefore to exceed this target in every participating district.”

According to health authorities, for maximum safety and accountability, trained community drug distributors will conduct house-to-house visits.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.