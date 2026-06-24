Ashanti region Health Directorate launches mass drug campaign against river blindness and bilharzia

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has called for action against onchocerciasis (River Blindness) and schistosomiasis (Bilharzia) to help eliminate the diseases from the region.

The Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Fred Adomako-Boateng, said community participation remained critical to the success of the exercise, urging residents to cooperate with health workers and Community Drug Distributors who would be visiting homes to administer the medicines.

Speaking at the media launch of the 2026 MDA campaign in Kumasi, Dr. Adomako-Boateng noted that neglected tropical diseases continued to affect communities located near rivers, streams, and other water bodies, causing serious health complications, including blindness, skin diseases, kidney damage, poor school performance, and reduced productivity.

He said that although significant progress had been made in controlling the diseases, sustained public cooperation was needed to interrupt transmission and achieve elimination targets.

“The success of this intervention depends largely on the willingness of community members to receive the medicines when health workers visit their homes,” he stated.

The campaign, scheduled from June 20 to July 3, will be carried out in Ahafo Ano North, Asante Mampong, Atwima Mponua, Ejura Sekyedumase, Offinso North, Sekyere Afram Plains, Sekyere Central, Sekyere East and Sekyere Kumawu Districts.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng said the exercise would involve the administration of Ivermectin for onchocerciasis and Praziquantel for schistosomiasis, stressing that both medicines were safe, effective, and free of charge.

He explained that trained community drug distributors would undertake house-to-house visits using the Directly Observed Treatment Strategy to ensure that eligible persons took the medicines in their presence.

To boost participation, the Directorate is undertaking extensive public education through radio and television discussions, community information centre announcements, school and market sensitisation programmes, church and mosque engagements, social media campaigns, and door-to-door awareness creation.

The regional director said traditional authorities, assembly members, religious leaders, teachers, and other opinion leaders were also being engaged to champion the campaign within their communities.

He encouraged residents not to be discouraged by mild side effects such as dizziness, headache, itching, abdominal discomfort, or nausea, explaining that such reactions were usually temporary.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng expressed appreciation to development partners, district assemblies, traditional authorities, community volunteers, and health workers for their continued support towards the fight against neglected tropical diseases.

He appealed to all eligible persons in the targeted communities to take advantage of the exercise, saying collective action was essential to protecting families and communities from preventable diseases.

“Together, we can eliminate onchocerciasis and schistosomiasis from the Ashanti Region and secure a healthier future for generations to come,” he said.

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