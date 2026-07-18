Asiedu Nketia would spearhead opposition to any Mahama third-term bid – NPP’s Atick Yakubu

A member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communications team, Atick Yakubu, has claimed that the National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, would be the strongest opponent of any attempt by President John Dramani Mahama to seek a third term in office.

Speaking on Prime Insight on JoyPrime on Saturday, Mr Yakubu argued that resistance to such a move would come primarily from within the governing NDC rather than from opposition parties.

He specifically alleged that Mr Asiedu Nketia would lead internal opposition to any effort by President Mahama to remain in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

"If President Mahama decides to go for a third term, his biggest opposition will come from his own party. It will come from his own party because we have the national chairman (Johnson Asiedu Nketia) of the NDC moving around for the past year. The moment President Mahama was sworn in, he started his campaign tour towards his presidency," Mr Yakubu claimed.

He further alleged that Mr Asiedu Nketia would openly resist any such attempt.

"Asiedu Nketia will pipe it out," he said.

Mr Yakubu's comments come amid ongoing public debate over presidential term limits, although President Mahama has given no indication that he intends to seek a third term in office.

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