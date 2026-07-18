Asiedu Nketia would spearhead opposition to any Mahama third-term bid – NPP’s Atick Yakubu

Audio By Carbonatix
A member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communications team, Atick Yakubu, has claimed that the National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, would be the strongest opponent of any attempt by President John Dramani Mahama to seek a third term in office.
Speaking on Prime Insight on JoyPrime on Saturday, Mr Yakubu argued that resistance to such a move would come primarily from within the governing NDC rather than from opposition parties.
He specifically alleged that Mr Asiedu Nketia would lead internal opposition to any effort by President Mahama to remain in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit.
"If President Mahama decides to go for a third term, his biggest opposition will come from his own party. It will come from his own party because we have the national chairman (Johnson Asiedu Nketia) of the NDC moving around for the past year. The moment President Mahama was sworn in, he started his campaign tour towards his presidency," Mr Yakubu claimed.
He further alleged that Mr Asiedu Nketia would openly resist any such attempt.
"Asiedu Nketia will pipe it out," he said.
Mr Yakubu's comments come amid ongoing public debate over presidential term limits, although President Mahama has given no indication that he intends to seek a third term in office.
Latest Stories
-
Brent oil tops $90 as US, Iran expand strikes in the Middle East
12 minutes
-
Trump says new Air Force One from Qatar will get ‘maxed out’ upgrades
22 minutes
-
Meta, Anthropic in talks for potential $10bn compute lease deal, source says
30 minutes
-
SpaceX moves Starship launch attempt to Thursday
41 minutes
-
Samsung cuts US jobs, offers relocations ahead of HQ move
50 minutes
-
Neighbours actor Terence Donovan dies aged 90
1 hour
-
JD Vance announces birth of baby boy with wife Usha
1 hour
-
Scaloni leaves news conference in tears talking about his future
2 hours
-
Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages
2 hours
-
Trump calls for review related to scientific manual used by judges
2 hours
-
US judge won’t block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit
2 hours
-
Musk’s X, major labels end dispute over music on social-media platform
2 hours
-
Norway opens new memorial for victims of 2011 massacre
2 hours
-
Kenya investigating cybersecurity incident affecting president’s website
3 hours
-
The Herald editor Larry Dogbey granted bail pending appeal in contempt case
4 hours