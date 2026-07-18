Assemblies of God Church visits Gambaga local prison, donates food and toiletries to inmates

The Assemblies of God Church, Gambaga District, has visited the Gambaga Local Prison to fellowship with officers and inmates, offering spiritual encouragement and donating essential items to support the welfare of prisoners.

The outreach, which took place on Saturday, July 18, 2026, was led by the District Pastor, Rev. Isaac Achiri, and formed part of the church's efforts to minister to inmates and strengthen its partnership with the Ghana Prisons Service.

During the visit, the church held a worship service and delivered a sermon centred on hope, urging inmates to remain steadfast in their faith despite their circumstances.

The congregation encouraged the inmates not to lose hope, assuring them that transformation and restoration are possible through faith in God.

The church also offered prayers for the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, the Service's management, prison officers and the inmates.

As part of the visit, the church donated food items and toiletries to the inmates as a demonstration of care and compassion.

Receiving the items, the Acting Officer-in-Charge of the Gambaga Local Prison, DSP Adam Abass, expressed gratitude to the church for its support.

He said the Ghana Prisons Service and the church share a common goal of transforming lives and rehabilitating inmates.

DSP Abass appealed for sustained support from the church and other faith-based organisations to help improve the welfare of inmates and enhance the image of the Prisons Service.

The visit concluded with a fellowship session that organisers said provided spiritual encouragement to both officers and inmates while strengthening the relationship between the Ghana Prisons Service and the Assemblies of God Church, Gambaga District.

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