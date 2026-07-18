Assemblies of God Church visits Gambaga local prison, donates food and toiletries to inmates

Audio By Carbonatix
The Assemblies of God Church, Gambaga District, has visited the Gambaga Local Prison to fellowship with officers and inmates, offering spiritual encouragement and donating essential items to support the welfare of prisoners.
The outreach, which took place on Saturday, July 18, 2026, was led by the District Pastor, Rev. Isaac Achiri, and formed part of the church's efforts to minister to inmates and strengthen its partnership with the Ghana Prisons Service.
During the visit, the church held a worship service and delivered a sermon centred on hope, urging inmates to remain steadfast in their faith despite their circumstances.
The congregation encouraged the inmates not to lose hope, assuring them that transformation and restoration are possible through faith in God.
The church also offered prayers for the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, the Service's management, prison officers and the inmates.
As part of the visit, the church donated food items and toiletries to the inmates as a demonstration of care and compassion.
Receiving the items, the Acting Officer-in-Charge of the Gambaga Local Prison, DSP Adam Abass, expressed gratitude to the church for its support.
He said the Ghana Prisons Service and the church share a common goal of transforming lives and rehabilitating inmates.
DSP Abass appealed for sustained support from the church and other faith-based organisations to help improve the welfare of inmates and enhance the image of the Prisons Service.
The visit concluded with a fellowship session that organisers said provided spiritual encouragement to both officers and inmates while strengthening the relationship between the Ghana Prisons Service and the Assemblies of God Church, Gambaga District.
Latest Stories
-
Meta, Anthropic in talks for potential $10bn compute lease deal, source says
15 minutes
-
SpaceX moves Starship launch attempt to Thursday
26 minutes
-
Samsung cuts US jobs, offers relocations ahead of HQ move
35 minutes
-
Neighbours actor Terence Donovan dies aged 90
46 minutes
-
JD Vance announces birth of baby boy with wife Usha
57 minutes
-
Scaloni leaves news conference in tears talking about his future
1 hour
-
Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages
1 hour
-
Trump calls for review related to scientific manual used by judges
2 hours
-
US judge won’t block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit
2 hours
-
Norway opens new memorial for victims of 2011 massacre
2 hours
-
The Herald editor Larry Dogbey granted bail pending appeal in contempt case
4 hours
-
Two remanded over alleged assault of Pragia rider
4 hours
-
Police to arraign TikToker on false communication
4 hours
-
Health officials identify source of US explosive diarrhoea outbreak
4 hours
-
Bruno Mars has an unexpected opening before Wembley party starts
4 hours