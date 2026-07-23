Ato Forson assures Ghana’s economy will not return to ‘emergency room’ under Mahama gov’t

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has assured Parliament that Ghana’s economy will not return to the economic difficulties experienced in previous years under the watch of the current government.
According to him, the government’s approach to economic management is focused on responsible spending, fiscal discipline and implementing policies aimed at restoring stability and sustaining growth.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Ato Forson said the progress recorded so far was a result of deliberate policy choices and disciplined implementation.
“And I give this House my firm assurance: this economy will never return to the emergency room under our watch,” he told Parliament.
The Finance Minister stressed that the gains made in the economy were not achievements of government alone, but belonged to the people of Ghana.
“Mr Speaker, let me be clear, these achievements do not belong to Government. They belong to the people of Ghana,” he said.
Dr Ato Forson said government would continue to prioritise policies that protect livelihoods, strengthen public institutions and ensure that resources were deployed efficiently for national development.
He added that the administration remained committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability and building an economy capable of delivering sustainable opportunities for Ghanaians.
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