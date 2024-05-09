Avoid sagging electrical conductors during rainy days – ECG urges public

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a warning to the public regarding the dangers posed by sagging or fallen electrical conductors, especially during rainy weather.

Stressing the potentially fatal risks involved, ECG urged everyone to exercise extreme caution and avoid proximity to any such hazards.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 9, ECG emphasized the importance of promptly reporting any instances of individual or localized power outages, as well as cases of fallen or sagging conductors in the vicinity of customers.

“Individual/localized outages and incidents of fallen or sagging conductors within customers’ vicinities should be reported to the ECG Call Centre on 0302-611611, the nearest ECG office, or reach us on our social media handles via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for prompt intervention,” it stated.

Below is the full statement:

