Bawumia accuses some ECG staff of using ransomware to sabotage paperless system

Source: Adomonline.com  
  9 May 2024 3:54pm

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed how some Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) staff sabotaged efforts to digitalise revenue mobilisation.

According to him, the government was busily pursuing the paperless system, some staff of the IT unit also countered it with ransomware.

Dr Bawumia who has been at the front of the digitalisation drive disclosed this at the 2024 edition of the annual AGM of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa.

The ransomware, according to him, affected the performance of the system and eventually collapsed it.

He stated that, the intervention of National Security led to the discovery and arrest of the saboteurs who demanded payment to restore the system.

“They just kept it at GH450 million every month so, I said we need to send in a team to digitalise the new collection of the Electricity Company of Ghana, so we sent in a team, and we began the process of digitalise.

“Can you believe that workers within the system sabotaged it? They put in ransomware into the whole system and the system essentially collapsed. We had to send in National Security to eventually find that it was some of the staff at the IT department who were culpable,” he stated.

