Bawumia accuses some ECG staff of using ransomware to sabotage paperless system

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed how some Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) staff sabotaged efforts to digitalise revenue mobilisation.
According to him, the government was busily pursuing the paperless system, some staff of the IT unit also countered it with ransomware.
Dr Bawumia who has been at the front of the digitalisation drive disclosed this at the 2024 edition of the annual AGM of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa.
The ransomware, according to him, affected the performance of the system and eventually collapsed it.
He stated that, the intervention of National Security led to the discovery and arrest of the saboteurs who demanded payment to restore the system.
“They just kept it at GH450 million every month so, I said we need to send in a team to digitalise the new collection of the Electricity Company of Ghana, so we sent in a team, and we began the process of digitalise.
“Can you believe that workers within the system sabotaged it? They put in ransomware into the whole system and the system essentially collapsed. We had to send in National Security to eventually find that it was some of the staff at the IT department who were culpable,” he stated.
Latest Stories
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
6 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
14 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
19 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
20 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
30 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
1 hour
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours
-
WAFU B Nations Cup: Black Starlets beat Niger 2-0 in pre-tournament friendly
3 hours