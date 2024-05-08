Bahamas 2024: ‘There was no time to blame anyone’ – Azamati on reaction after baton drop

Benjamin Azamati has revealed Ghana's 4x100m relay team just moved on to their next target after dropping the baton on day one of the 2024 World Relays in Bahamas.
Ghana dropped the baton in the exchange between Isaac Botsio and Azamati and got disqualified in the early hours of Sunday, putting their Olympic Games qualification in danger.
Here's what happened between Isaac Botsio and Benjamin Azamati in the baton exchange at the Bahamas World Relays#JoySports pic.twitter.com/uDqF1f04rN— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 5, 2024
However, the team recovered from their disappointment to run 38.29s to win Heat 2 on day two, beating Nigeria to the first position to secure their ticket to Paris.
Ghana!! pic.twitter.com/JQUDrDNMtq— All Sports GH (@GhSportsmail) May 6, 2024
Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, Azamati said there was no time for a blame game.
"Before we got here, I was in the same school with Isaac [Botsio] so I told him “You have to have a bulletproof on, if you want to be in this team because a lot of people will come for you as soon as they get to know of your name,” just to have that mental toughness," he said.
"Unfortunately for us, we dropped the baton. There was no time to blame whoever did. We just spoke to ourselves: “Let’s go into the next round, let’s qualify and go work on our mistakes.” That was just the conversation.
"He understood everything. I think he is mentally tough and he was able to do it yesterday."
