Bandits kill at least 24 farmers in fresh attack in Nigeria’s Zamfara State

Armed bandits riding motorcycles killed at least 24 farmers ​and wounded several others in an ‌attack on remote farming villages in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents told Reuters on Thursday.

The attackers ​stormed communities in the Sauna district of ​the Talata Mafara local government area at about ⁠1300 GMT on Tuesday and opened fire on ​people working on their farms, residents told Reuters.

"They ​killed at least 24 innocent farmers. We are still counting the losses," resident Auwal Sani said by ​phone.

Zamfara is at the centre of ​a security crisis in Nigeria's northwest, where armed gangs locally ‌known ⁠as bandits frequently raid villages, kidnap residents for ransom and steal livestock.

Residents said the gunmen travelled nearly 50 km (31 miles) along the ​Mayanchi-Anka highway, ​a key ⁠trade route, before reaching Sauna without encountering security forces.

Police and military ​authorities were not immediately available for ​comment.

Another ⁠resident, Bello Aliyu, said Tuesday's attack lasted for about three hours.

"They rustled an unspecified ⁠number ​of livestock, leaving several people ​wounded who are currently receiving treatment," he said.

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